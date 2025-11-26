Report: Broncos Re-Sign 'Core' DL Amid Extension Bonanza

The Denver Broncos' front office was busy over the bye, negotiating contract extensions with a handful of players. The latest negotiation to come to fruition is defensive lineman Malcolm Roach, who received a three-year extension on Wednesday, according to Tom Pelissero.

"The Broncos and DT Malcolm Roach have agreed on a three-year contract extension worth up to $29.25 million with $14M guaranteed, sources tell me and [Ian Rapoport]. Another core player locked up," Pelissero posted on X .

Roach, 27, joins kicker Wil Lutz and center Luke Wattenberg in the extension bonanza at Broncos HQ. Denver locked up its clutch kicker through 2028, kept the offensive line intact by re-signing Wattenberg, and retained one of its core defenders in Roach.

Roach gets a massive pay raise. The total value of the two-year deal he signed last year? $3.49 million.

No JFM News

Many Broncos fans will be surprised that Roach got paid ahead of John Franklin-Myers. It's not a great harbinger for those hoping to see Franklin-Myers in the Orange and Blue beyond 2025.

It could be that the two sides are far apart on the details or that the player's ask is beyond what the Broncos believe is fair. And it could have something to do with Sai'vion Jones waiting in the wings, this year's third-round pick out of LSU.

There's time yet to get Franklin-Myers extended, but it's conspicuous that Roach got taken care of first, who's a depth player, and not a starter. Make no mistake, though: Roach is a core player.

Path to Denver

Oct 19, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) is tackled by Denver Broncos defensive tackle Malcolm Roach (97) and linebacker Que Robinson (51) as New York Giants guard Austin Schlottmann (65) and offensive tackle Andrew Thomas (78) defend in the third quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Roach joined the Broncos last year after four seasons spent with the New Orleans Saints. Undrafted out of Texas in 2020, Roach initially caught on with Sean Payton in New Orleans. Two years later, the big trenchman followed Payton to Denver.

Roach started this season on injured reserve, but since his return, he's been a high-impact player. In six games this season, he has two sacks and 21 tackles (six solo) — a lot of production for a rotational defensive tackle.

Roach is one of the emotional leaders of the defense. He's not a team captain, but he's very vocal on the field. He's what you'd call a 'glue guy,' and the Broncos just locked him up through 2028.

The Broncos have big money invested on the defensive and offensive line now. The only key guy upfront whose future is murky is the aforementioned Franklin-Myers, but the Broncos have options behind him in Jones and Eyioma Uwazurike.

The Takeaway

While Bo Nix is still playing on his rookie contract, the Broncos can afford to spend elsewhere to keep this roster together. Russell Wilson's albatross of a contract falls off the books in 2026, freeing the Broncos up to continue adding through the free-agent ranks.

That they made the playoffs last year and have won nine games already in 2025, despite absorbing $85 million in dead-money chargers on the salary cap, is a testament to the job GM George Paton has done to atone for the Wilson deal, but it's a crowning achievement to Payton and the Broncos' coaching staff.

