Report: Broncos Sign K Wil Lutz to Three-Year Extension
The Denver Broncos have signed kicker Wil Lutz to a three-year extension, according to Ian Rapoport, who broke the news on Friday evening. It will keep Lutz around through the 2028 season.
The details of Lutz's three-year extension aren't yet known. We'll pass that on as soon as the info is available.
Conference Recognition
As the reigning AFC Special Teams Player of the Week, Lutz's extension is timely and well-deserved. In the Broncos' 22-19 upset of the Kansas City Chiefs last week, he went 5-for-5 on field goal attempts, including a 54-yarder and the game-winner from 35 yards.
Lutz has booted three game-winners this season alone. But part of what made his walk-off kick so satisfying vs. the Chiefs was its similarity to the fateful blocked kick at Arrowhead Stadium last season — the distance and the stakes.
It would have been easy to get spooked by the parallels, but Lutz kept it cool, the Broncos blocked it up this time, and the Chiefs were sent home at 5-5 and two games back from the No. 7 playoff seed in the AFC.
Good Move for the Playoffs
The Broncos are on their bye week currently, but getting Lutz locked in for the foreseeable future is a smart move and has been a priority for the front office because of how crucial the kicking game is in the playoffs. He's already proven himself to be reliable in high-pressure moments, and he can rest even more assured moving forward now that his post-2025 future isn't in doubt.
Expiring contracts can wear on a player during a season. And with the kicking game being very much a between-the-ears endeavor, anything a team can do to keep those waters calm is good.
Lutz's NFL Resume
In his career, Lutz has garnered weekly recognition from the NFL seven times, but his most recent was his third time as a Bronco. He's also been named AFC Special Teams Player of the Month twice as a Bronco, once in November of 2023 and again in October of 2025.
A 10th-year pro, Lutz is in Year 3 with the Broncos. He arrived in Denver in August of 2023 via trade from the New Orleans Saints, with whom he earned a Pro Bowl nod in 2019.
Lutz's game against the Chiefs last week tied a career-high in the five field goals he made, and it was his 13th career game-winning field goal as a pro. He finished with 16 points on the day, counting an extra point, making him the fourth-fastest kicker in league history to reach 1,100 career points (142 games).
Lutz is 17-of-20 on field-goal attempts (.850) this season and has nailed all 24 of his extra-point tries, totaling 75 points scored in 2025. He has three field goals of 50-plus yards, which tie for the 11th-most in the NFL this season, while his 17 total field goals tie for the 12th-most.
Adversity? No Problem
It's near-impossible to be perfect as an NFL kicker, as evidenced by Lutz's missed 59-yard attempt in Week 10's close win over the Las Vegas Raiders, although the wind conditions were wild. But persevering through adversity has become a hallmark of this Sean Payton-coached team, whether it's missed kicks, penalties, turnovers, or injuries.
“We have the right guys. It’s a next man up mentality, and no one really approaches this game as ‘woe is me’ in this building, and that starts at the top," Lutz said after beating the Chiefs. "He [Payton] puts confidence in everybody, not just the starting 11 in each unit. That’s a testament to him, and that’s a testament to the people above him as well. So it’s been fun to be a part of.”
The 31-year-old Lutz will continue to be a part of what the Broncos are building, thanks to his clutch play and the three-year extension the team has rewarded him with. In 2025, Lutz has played on a $3.9 million salary, which ranked ninth-highest in the NFL among kickers.
We'll find out soon what the financial details of Lutz's extension are. Stay tuned.