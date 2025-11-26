Report: Broncos Sign Starting OL to Four-Year Extension

The Denver Broncos have agreed to terms with center Luke Wattenberg on a four-year contract extension, 9NEWS' Mike Klis first reported Tuesday.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero added that the deal is worth $48 million, including $27 million guaranteed, making Wattenberg the fifth-highest-paid center in the NFL.

@mikeklis9news first reported the Broncos had reached an extension with Wattenberg, who gets $25M over the first two years. He’s now tied to Denver through 2029. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 26, 2025

A 2022 fifth-round pick, Wattenberg is in his second season as Denver's starting center, appearing in 13 games last season and all 11 games thus far this year. He's currently grading out as Pro Football Focus' No. 20 C among 38 qualifiers, spearheading a Broncos line that ranks at or near the top in most advanced metrics.

“He did a really good job coming in in Year 1. I think you’re going to see an ascension," head coach Sean Payton predicted of Wattenberg in June. "He’s exceptionally smart. I like his frame. He loves football. So I think that first year [of] full-time starting is going to benefit him greatly.”

Wattenberg, 28, was in the final year of his four-year rookie contract, and now remains under team control for the rest of the decade.

Payton Hinted This Was Coming

Wattenberg is the second Broncos player within the last week to land a windfall deal. On Saturday, the club signed kicker Wil Lutz to a three-year extension that reportedly makes him one of the league's highest-paid at his position.

Speaking to reporters Monday, Payton suggested the Broncos were in discussions with other extension candidates, such as Wattenberg and defensive lineman Malcolm Roach.

“I think first off, he’s earned it," Payton said of Lutz's deal. "We spent time, [General Manager] George [Paton] and I, before the break and discussed a number of players that we’re going to visit with. The key is not affecting the mojo or how your team’s doing. I’m always sensitive to that, especially when you’re playing well because sometimes those can be difficult discussions. But no, we were able to get [K] Wil [Lutz] done. There are a few other players that we know we’ve reached out to, and I think the key is the communication aspect of it all. He’s played well. He’s consistent, and I think he has the respect of the locker room. I think, like all kickers, there are ups and downs, but he’s been a great addition for us.”