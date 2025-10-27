Week 8 Rookie Explosion is a Huge Development for the Broncos
The Denver Broncos had not gotten much out of their first three picks in the 2025 NFL draft through the first seven weeks of the season, but that changed with the Dallas Cowboys coming to town on Sunday. It might have been National Tight End Day around the NFL, but for the Broncos, it was Rookie Day.
Today, we're examining the big impact made by the Broncos' 2025 draft class in Week 8's 44-24 win over the Cowboys, and why the remaining opponents on the schedule just got put on notice.
Jahdae Barron | CB
Barron, the 20th overall pick, put a nail in a late Cowboys drive in the first half with an interception. Barron has not been on the field a lot for the Broncos, which makes sense with how deep and talented the Broncos are at cornerback.
When Barron has seen the field, it has been a mixed bag with some bad plays and some great ones, with the interception being the icing on the cake. With the trade deadline approaching on November 4, Barron gives the Broncos the option to move a corner, like Ja’Quan McMillian, and open the door for Barron to see the field more often.
RJ Harvey | RB
On offense, the Broncos' scoring went through Harvey, the 60th overall pick, and wide receiver Pat Bryant, the 74th overall pick. Harvey, who had two receiving touchdowns entering the game, picked up his first career rushing touchdown, followed quickly by his second.
Sean Payton tapped into Harvey’s history of being a quarterback by lining him up behind center in a Wildcat formation, leading to one of his two touchdowns. It has been a rough season for Harvey, especially since his 50-yard run against the Tennessee Titans, but he stepped up in a big way against the Cowboys.
Harvey also added a third touchdown as a receiver out of the backfield, which brought him to three total on the day, and his season total to three receiving scores. Denver has needed Harvey to put things together, and hopefully, this game is a sign of what's to come, not just exploiting the worst defense in the NFL, a unit that was also very beat up entering the game.
Before some starters were pulled, Harvey carried the ball only five times, with two going for touchdowns and 43 total yards. After a few starters got pulled, he added a few more carries as the Broncos worked to run out the clock in the final four minutes of the game.
Pat Bryant | WR
Meanwhile, Bryant has seen the field increasingly as the weeks have passed, but hasn’t garnered much utilization as a receiver. Entering the Cowboys game, Bryant had five catches on 10 targets for 46 yards, with his snap increase coming as a result of his blocking ability.
Bo Nix and the Broncos were quick to try to get Bryant involved, but Nix threw a weird pass that was picked off on the opening drive, perhaps due to a miscommunication. The Broncos went back to Bryant and got a couple of big plays out of him, including his first career touchdown on a 24-yard shot into the end zone in a low-risk play with a flag on the field for offsides.
Bryant had a quiet second half with both of his catches coming in the first half of play, but that came with Courtland Sutton finally getting involved in the game, and Troy Franklin continuing his way to the best game of his career.
Some Rookies Not as Involved
Rookie defensive lineman Sai’vion Jones and rush linebacker Que Robinson were both inactive for this game, as they are stuck down on the depth chart at their respective positions. Denver has been getting excellent play from its defensive line and edge rushers, so the coaches haven’t had to call on their two rookie defenders all that much.
Rookie punter Jeremy Crawshaw had another good day, though he only had to punt once prior to Nix being pulled from the game. He booted that punt 47 yards, but his second punt was lackluster and led to an 80-yard day punting the ball.
In the end, the Broncos blew out the Dallas Cowboys, who had a top-three offense and a bottom-three defense entering the game. This was a game to get things going and get things right, especially on offense, and it was clear they had that mindset.
The Takeaway
The Broncos wanted their rookies, particularly Harvey and Bryant, to get involved and get going, and they did with gusto. With four touchdowns between the two, and Barron adding one of the defense's two interceptions, the Broncos finally got an impact from their rookies, and it's not great news for the team's remaining opponents on the schedule.