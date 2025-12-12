Broncos' Rookie Weapon in Doubt for Week 15 Tilt vs. Packers

The Denver Broncos had some good news on Thursday's practice report, with nose tackle D.J. Jones progressing from being limited to a full participant, as he works back from an ankle injury that kept him out of last week's win.

However, Broncos' rookie wideout Pat Bryant did not progress. He's yet to participate in practice this week, as he deals with a lingering hamstring injury.

Also limited on Thursday were tight end Nate Adkins and left guard Ben Powers, who's working back from injured reserve. The Broncos started Powers' clock on Wednesday, and in the wake of a roster spot being created by waiving tight end Marcedes Lewis , the veteran guard could be back as soon as this week against the Green Bay Packers.

If Powers is a full participant in Friday's practice, he'll likely be activated for Week 15. He's returning from a torn biceps suffered in the Broncos' Week 5 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Bryant's Outlook

Oct 26, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Troy Franklin (11) celebrates with wide receiver Pat Bryant (13) after scoring a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Bryant's injury status is a bit more clouded. His Week 15 availability is very much in doubt.

In recent weeks, Bryant has seemingly moved up the depth chart, getting the second-most wide receiver snaps behind only Courtland Sutton. From a snap-share basis, Troy Franklin has become the No. 3 behind Sutton and Bryant, respectively.

The rookie has made some hay with his increased role. Bryant has 22 receptions for 305 yards and a touchdown this season, with 18 first downs. That means that all but three of his catches have either moved the chains or put points on the board.

On top of his pass-catching prowess, Bryant is also a willing and able blocker on the perimeter. With fellow rookie RJ Harvey taking over the No. 1 running back duties, the Broncos need all the blocking help they can get, and that's not exactly a strength for Franklin.

If Bryant is a no-go vs. the Packers, fans can only hope that it doesn't impact the Broncos' rushing production. Now, if Adkins finally returns from his knee injury — suffered in Week 8 — that could help offset the possible absence of Bryant.

It could also open up more opportunities for other receivers, like Marvin Mims Jr., whom head coach Sean Payton said on Monday is in store for a bigger role on offense. The Broncos also have Lil'Jordan Humphrey on the 53-man roster, who's a more than competent blocker on the perimeter himself.

Keep an eye on Elijah Moore on the practice squad. The Broncos signed the former New York Jets second-rounder last week, and with some time to learn the playbook, Green Bay could be the perfect opponent to unleash him on.

It's an unfortunate development for Bryant, but he's not down for the Week 15 count quite yet. We'll pass on the final injury report on Friday, as soon as we know the designations for both team.

Keep an eye on Packers running back Josh Jacobs, who's missed each day of practice this week with a knee injury.

