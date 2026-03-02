Broncos Starter Linked to Combine Trade Rumor

This stretch on the NFL calendar is called the 'lying season' for a reason. Rumors abound, and NFL teams and agents put all kinds of information in the press to create various leverage points that suit their respective interests.

Thus, when a Denver Broncos starter gets linked in the NFL trade rumor mill, we can't fully take it to the bank. But at the same time, we'd be remiss to ignore it.

Coming out of the NFL Combine, ESPN 's Jeremy Fowler listed Broncos left guard Ben Powers as a potential trade piece this offseason.

"Two offensive linemen to potentially be included in trades are Green Bay's Elgton Jenkins and Denver's Ben Powers. Both have large cap hits and potential value," Fowler wrote.

With the new league year set to open on March 11, the dominoes have already started falling around the league. The Houston Texans traded offensive tackle Tytus Howard to the Cleveland Browns, while the Kansas City Chiefs plan to release offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor.

The Potential Powers Market

If there's a market for Powers, a trade would be plausible. He's entering a contract year, set to earn $11.99 million in base salary.

For the first time since arriving as a free agent in 2023, the 29-year-old missed significant time last year with a biceps injury suffered in Week 5. He started all 17 games and logged north of 1,000 snaps in each of the three preceding seasons, two of which were in Denver.

While Powers was out, the Broncos leaned on Alex Palczewski at left guard, and while he had his ups and downs, the team was pleased with the former college free agent overall. The Broncos thrived while Powers was out, not losing a single game, although Palczewski's blocking was problematic at times, especially on the ground after running back J.K. Dobbins was lost for the season.

Palczewski is a restricted free agent, and while the Broncos are yet to tender him (anything is possible stil), it would be a surprise if he's not at least re-signed to a team-friendly deal. I wouldn't completely write off the possibility of the Broncos tendering him, though. We'll know soon enough.

Draft Options

This draft class has some solid interior offensive line options , and even if the Broncos were to bring Palczewski back, it wouldn't preclude the team from drafting someone. At the NFL Combine , GM George Paton emphasized the need for the Broncos to continually bolster the offensive line in the draft and free agency, specifically to guard against the risk of a unit aging at the same time.

That's a problem the Broncos have currently at offensive tackle, with both Garett Bolles and Mike McGlinchey on the wrong side of 30. That's why, if the Broncos add to the offensive line in the draft, it would likely be at tackle.

Until and unless the Broncos get some clarity on Palczewski and make a move there, the likelihood of Powers being dealt away is lower. If the Broncos get Palczewski back in the fold, they have a semi-proven guy waiting in the wings, which would give them flexibility with Powers.

The Broncos also have 2024 seventh-rounder Nick Gargiulo coming back from a season-ending knee injury suffered last summer. He was on a roll before he got hurt, and would have been the primary plug-and-play guy to replace Powers.

There are just enough unknowns at guard that Powers might be insulated a bit. As in all things, though, the demand could alter the equation. If a team calls the Broncos with an offer they can't refuse, all bets are off.

What it Means

Fowler is hearing buzz for a reason. It could be that the Broncos are the source of that buzz, dangling Powers's name just to see if it stirs up any action.

Or, it could be coming from the player's side, specifically through the agent. But I could only see that being a possibility if Powers were unhappy, and there's no reason to believe that he is.

Powers certainly would like a bit more security than the one year that remains on his contract in Denver, but he's on the books for a 2026 cap number of $18.1 million. Considering the injury he suffered, though, his expectations can't be too high, especially with how close to 30 he is.

Lastly, the genesis of Fowler's report could simply be scuttlebutt at the NFL Combine. Media speculation can create markets in its own right.