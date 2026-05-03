Broncos' Biggest Remaining Needs After the Draft—What’s Still Missing

With the boom period of free agency settled and the NFL draft in the books , the Denver Broncos have added talent across the board. Some of the big question marks on Denver's roster, like running back, tight end, and inside linebacker, received some notable upgrades primarily through the draft with selections at all three positions.

However, no roster is perfect, and the Broncos are no exception, as they still have areas of weakness that need to be addressed. That's what we're talking about today.

Let's break down three remaining roster needs post-draft, including one you might not think of first when it comes to holes.

Offensive Tackle

Denver Broncos left tackle Garett Bolles (72) and right tackle Mike McGlinchey (69) | Derek Regensburger / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Yes, the Broncos have one of the best offensive tackle duos in the NFL in Garett Bolles and Mike McGlinchey, but they don’t have a viable option who can step in and eventually replace them. The Broncos haven’t drafted an offensive tackle to play tackle since Bolles way back in 2017, with college tackles Dalton Risner and Kage Casey taken in 2019 and 2026, respectively, being selected as guards.

Not having a plan for the future beyond undrafted free agent Frank Crum is concerning, to say the least, especially when it comes to protecting franchise quarterback Bo Nix for the duration of his career. It may not seem like an issue worth getting anxious over, but building up the next offensive tackle for the future is of paramount importance.

The Broncos are kicking that can down the road, for now.

Cornerback

Denver Broncos cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian (29) celebrates his turnover with cornerback Riley Moss (21) in the second half against the Carolina Panthers. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Shocked to see cornerback on this list? It may seem like a stretch, but considering Riley Moss and Ja’Quan McMillian are in the final year of their contracts , the Broncos will have to re-up at corner.

There is a near-zero percent chance that Denver re-signs both Moss and McMillian, and with Jahdae Barron waiting in the wings, why would they? The Broncos may be willing to let both Moss and McMillian walk after this season or even trade one before the deadline to help alleviate the pressure of paying either man.

No. 2 cornerbacks are getting paid around $20 million per year, and with Nix eyeing an extension in the next few years and with Jaylen Waddle’s deal going from $4.8 million in 2026 to $27 million next season, it’s hard to see the Broncos forking over big money for even one of Moss or McMillian.

The Broncos need to look to the future at cornerback to keep their secondary competitive beyond 2026.

Safety

Denver safety Brandon Jones (22) in action during a game between the Denver Broncos and the Pittsburgh Steelers. | Kevin Langley / IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Safeties Talanoa Hufanga and Brandon Jones have been great starters in the Broncos secondary, but injuries are a concern. Hufanga has torn his ACL and has dealt with a wrist injury for the two years prior to becoming a Bronco. While he was healthy this past season, his physical style of play could lead to durability issues.

Jones is coming off a pectoral injury, which saw him miss the Broncos’ final five games, counting playoffs. Behind Hufanga and Jones is a collection of unproven special teamers (Devon Key, JL Skinner, and Tycen Anderson) and a 2026 seventh-round pick, Miles Scott.

While I’m confident in Hufanga and Jones’ abilities as starters, their recent injury histories make me wary of the depth behind them stepping up and being of starting caliber.

The Takeaway

The Broncos don’t have many holes on their roster, but depth is certainly a concern at these positions this year and beyond. Injuries are inevitable, and the depth, along with certain contract implications, make offensive tackle, cornerback, and safety positions of need heading into the 2026 season.

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