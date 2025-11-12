Broncos Bring Back Veteran WR to Active Roster
The Denver Broncos are reuniting with an old friend, signing wide receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey off the New York Giants' practice squad, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Wednesday.
The move was confirmed by Humphrey's agent, Jimmy Gould.
“Very exciting to be going back home,” Gould told 9NEWS' Mike Klis.
Per Schefter, Humphrey is "likely" to play Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs after joining Denver's 53-man roster, taking the spot of inside linebacker Karene Reid, who was placed on injured reserve Tuesday due to a hamstring issue.
Humphrey is the second outside addition made by the Broncos this week. On Monday, the club poached offensive tackle Garon Christian off the Dallas Cowboys' practice squad.
Refresher on LJH
Humphrey entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2019, spending his first three seasons under former Saints and current Broncos head coach Sean Payton. He had a one-and-done stint with the Patriots before reuniting with Payton in the Mile High City in 2023.
The 6-foot-4, 225-pound wideout totaled 44 receptions for 455 yards and four touchdowns across 34 appearances for the Broncos. An able pass-catcher, Humphrey is better known as an elite blocker on screens and run plays along the perimeter.
“One thing about him [is] he's real smart, so he can play all three positions," Payton said in Sept. 2024. "He's versatile. He's a big target. Obviously, he can block well, but he's got some traits that sometimes you can't teach, and he's got good instincts.”
The Broncos initially chose not to re-sign Humphrey, who inked a one-year free-agent contract with the Giants in March. He appeared in three games for Big Blue, logging four receptions for 55 scoreless yards.
Where He Fits
Barring any additional transactions, Humphrey will be the the sixth WR on Denver's active roster, joining Courtland Sutton, Troy Franklin, Pat Bryant, Marvin Mims, and Trent Sherfield.
Humphrey's signing could suggest that Sherfield — who notably struggled on a block in last week's win over the Raiders — will have his offensive snaps reduced.
It's also noteworthy as Mims has missed the last two games due to a concussion, though he's tentatively expected to clear concussion protocol and return for Sunday's contest versus Kansas City.