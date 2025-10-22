Report: Broncos Make Two OL Moves Ahead of Week 8
The Denver Broncos welcomed a new addition along their offensive line Tuesday, signing undrafted rookie Marques Cox to the practice squad, 9NEWS' Mike Klis reported.
In a corresponding move, the Broncos released OL Karsen Barnhart from the practice squad.
What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
If Cox's name sounds familiar, that's because it should. The 6-foot-5, 305-pound Kentucky product initially joined the Broncos following the 2025 NFL draft, competing through training camp and into the preseason. Waived at final cuts, he was brought back for a tryout with the team last week.
"With 59 career starts, Cox is a well-seasoned player after seven years in college," reads his NFL Media scouting profile. "He has adequate size and good length but his footwork and body control can be a mess at times. Cox lacks the fluidity and slide quickness to protect his outside edge against speed rushers. Teams could consider bumping him inside to guard, but he also lacks the core strength to mix it up against defensive tackles."
Cox joins Joe Michalski as the lone offensive linemen on Denver's 16-player practice squad, after OG Calvin Throckmorton was promoted to the active roster. Throckmorton worked behind fill-in left guard Alex Palczewski (replacing the injured Ben Powers) in Sunday's victory over the New York Giants.
Palczewski is likely to draw the start once again in Week 8 when the Broncos host the Dallas Cowboys at Empower Field — although head coach Sean Payton suggested an ongoing evaluation following a sloppy showing by his offense for much of the Giants game.
"Offensively, we really didn’t amount to anything until we got into the end of the game, fourth quarter," Payton told reporters Monday. "Mental errors, mistakes, snaps, wrong reads, you name it. I thought we were better in the kicking game. We’ll have a chance to watch that tape with them, and kind of go through the whole game and then go from there.”
He added: “I think you start with who. Who is it we’re asking to do certain things from a personnel standpoint? There may be some guys [whose] playing time goes up and some might begin to diminish. You look closely at the personnel, then you look at the scheme and does it fit us? There’s a lot to that question, but it’s a good question.”