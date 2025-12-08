Report: Broncos Sign Former Raiders RB After Sweeping Vegas

One day after completing the season sweep of the rival Las Vegas Raiders, the Denver Broncos signed a former Silver-and-Black running back, adding Sincere McCormick to their practice squad, 9NEWS' Mike Klis reported Monday.

The team had an open spot available after promoting tight end Marcedes Lewis to the active roster ahead of its Week 14 victory over Vegas.

Undrafted in 2022, McCormick spent his first three seasons with the Raiders but didn't play in a regular-season game until 2024, totaling 39 carries for 183 scoreless yards (4.7 YPC) across five appearances. He was waived in August and briefly joined the San Francisco 49ers' and Arizona Cardinals' practice squads.

The 5-foot-9, 205-pound back was a standout collegian at the University of Texas at San Antonio, twice earning Conference USA Offensive Player of the Year honors as well as a 2021 third-team All-American selection.

"McCormick has proven he can carry a heavy workload with consistent results over the last two years," reads his NFL Media scouting profile. "He's stout and strong running behind his pads through contact, but often needs a clear point of entry to get cranked up. He can be a little indecisive processing block development, which could hurt his timing quickness to get through NFL run lanes quickly. He's a candidate to compete for a roster spot as a three-down backup."

McCormick is only the second RB to be stationed on Denver's practice squad, along with ex-Cowboys runner Deuce Vaughn, who's yet to be elevated to the 53-man roster.

Aug 7, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) hands the ball off to running back Sincere McCormick (28) during the first half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Backfield Productive in Sin City

Barring an injury or unforeseen development, McCormick is unlikely to disturb the apple cart that is the Broncos' three-headed backfield consisting of RJ Harvey, Jaleel McLaughlin, and Tyler Badie — all of whom averaged at least 4.0 yards per tote amid Sunday's 24-17 win.

Harvey led the way with 17 carries for 75 yards and one touchdown. The ground attack also received contributions from fullback Adam Prentice (two carries, 22 yards) and quarterback Bo Nix (three carries, 15 yards, one TD).

"Yeah, it was called design quarterback draw, and the MIKE ran out with the route," Nix said in his postgame press conference. "We did a good job of staying on those interior guys, getting to the linebacker, and they gave me a great little lane to get through there. And it wasn't great because it was after a penalty. So, you don't want penalties in the red zone. Normally, those kill your drive, but we were fortunate to get in the end zone on the first drive of the game, and that's been something that we've been really trying to do."