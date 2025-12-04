Broncos' Starter Sidelined in First Injury Report of Week 14

The Denver Broncos' first practice report of Week 14 featured some promising developments and one concerning situation to monitor. The 10-2 Broncos will travel for the second straight week to take on a Las Vegas Raiders team that is the inverted version of the Mile High squad, at 2-10.

As the Raiders crash and burn, the Broncos continue to soar higher into the stratosphere, as winners of nine straight. The Raiders, meanwhile, have lost six in a row.

However, it's a divisional opponent, and as fans were reminded in Week 10's 'ug-fest' on Thursday Night Football, when these two bitter rivals clash, all bets are off. Fortunately, the Broncos are poised to get a key depth piece back for the pass rush, while the status of a key defender clouds his Week 14 outlook.

Jonah Elliss | OLB | Full

Reese Taylor | CB | Full

Nate Adkins | TE | Did Not Participate

D.J. Jones | DT | Did Not Participate

Injury Outlook

Sep 21, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) avoids Denver Broncos linebacker Jonah Elliss (52) as he looks to pass in the first half at SoFi Stadium. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

On one hand, it's great to see Elliss finally return to full participation, after missing the past two games (and four total this season). On the other, seeing a crucial defensive starter like Jones sidelined is concerning, especially with the Broncos drawing first-round rookie running back Ashton Jeanty this week.

Jones suffered his injury on Sunday vs. the Washington Commanders. It's unclear how severe the injury is at this early juncture.

Adkins' continued absence is a bit of a head-scratcher, considering that his last action was in Week 8, when he suffered the knee sprain. He's now missed four games, and being a DNP on the first day of practice this week does not bode well for a Week 14 return.

So why wasn't Adkins placed on injured reserve? We can only infer that he either suffered a setback in his recovery, or the Broncos misjudged his timetable. That is, if he misses Week 14's action.

It would be great to get Adkins back, though, as he is the Broncos' best blocking tight end. As Sean Payton continues to seek answers to unlocking the Broncos' run game sans J.K. Dobbins, they could use all the blocking horses they can get.

Raiders: The Walking Wounded

We'll see how all these Broncos develop throughout the week, but as for the Raiders, they're very banged up. Arguably Vegas' two most important players — defensive end Maxx Crosby (knee) and quarterback Geno Smith (foot) — were limited on Wednesday. The Broncos' defense is not the opponent you want to draw when your quarterback's mobility is comprised at all.

The Broncos hammered Smith in Week 10, hitting him relentlessly and sacking him six times. He's been under constant pressure throughout most of this season, but especially over the past few weeks.

The Broncos have done well in avoiding the worst of the injury bug thus far, though they've certainly had their casualties, like Dobbins and starting left guard Ben Powers. But the Raiders had nine players on their injury report on Wednesday.

A reminder that it could always be worse. So count your blessings, Broncos Country. Payton's prioritization of player wellness and strength and conditioning has been a tremendous boon to the Broncos' back-to-back 10-win seasons.

