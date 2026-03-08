Top Nose Tackle Draft Options to Upgrade Broncos' Run Defense

The Denver Broncos have two nose tackles in D.J. Jones and Malcolm Roach , both of whom have signed extensions within the last year. However, both players are a little undersized for a traditional nose tackle, being under 320 pounds, and that issue showed up a few times during the season against the run.

With the size issues, the Broncos can’t change what they do against the run a whole lot. They lack a big space-eater who can two-gap and help alleviate some of the pressure on their other defensive-front players.

So, even with Jones and Roach extended, Denver could still use a two-gapping space-eater to give them more options against the run.

These particular issues showed up against the New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills in the playoffs and against the Washington Commanders and Indianapolis Colts in the regular season. It could be an even bigger issue in 2026, given the Broncos' slate of opponents, so they should take advantage of an outstanding nose tackle draft class by adding one of these top 10 prospects.

Let's dive in.

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Ohio State defensive lineman Kayden McDonald (DL21) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

McDonald would bring a lot to the Broncos' defensive front as both a pass rusher and run defender, and could make one of Jones or Roach expendable with a trade. Now, McDonald is far better as a run defender than a pass rusher as he enters the NFL, but there is still plenty there to contribute as a pass rusher as a rookie.

McDonald would step in as the strongest player in the room, who can drive blockers back off the snap and reset the point of attack in favor of the defense. He can play one-gap, two-gap, and gap-and-a-half, which aligns with Denver's approach while giving the defense the ability to expand its run defense.

Nov 29, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders defensive tackle Lee Hunter (2) signals to the sideline during the second quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. | Ben Queen-Imagn Images

Hunter has a bad habit of playing too upright as a pass rusher, which has led to issues at the Senior Bowl and on tape, but his power is immense.

Hunter is relentless, and his strength and technique as a run defender are among the best in this class. While Hunter is more limited as a pass rusher than McDonald, his run defense capabilities are similar to what he can bring to the defensive front.

Florida Gators defensive lineman Caleb Banks (88) hypes the crowd during the first half against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, October 7, 2023. | Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK

If it weren’t for getting hurt in October and missing most of the season, Banks would likely be higher. That injury led to a lot of missed time, and while he did well at the Senior Bowl, it was clear some issues had developed during his time away.

Banks is tall and long, with good athleticism and strength, which leads to elite versatility to play all over the defensive line. In pass-rush situations, he can play inside and win with his athleticism, using his length to clog passing windows, while on run downs, he can play farther out and use his size and strength to hold up at the point of attack.

Nov 23, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles defensive lineman Darrell Jackson Jr. (6) prepares for the snap during the first quarter against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Predictability in football isn’t a good thing, and Jackson is predictable as a player, but it doesn’t matter if you can't stop it. Jackson is highly predictable in how he wins as a pass rusher and run defender, yet he is still very successful because he's overwhelming with his strength and motor.

There are some consistency issues, but he has great power to handle great responsibility as the interior space-eater, and he knows how to use his length to accentuate his power. He is 315 pounds, but he carries it well with a muscular build and no excess weight on his frame, unlike most nose tackles.

Sep 6, 2025; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones defensive lineman Domonique Orange (95) celebrates after a play against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the second half at Jack Trice Stadium. | Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

There isn’t much there as a pass rusher with Orange, but he is probably the best run defender of the group, especially when it comes to between-the-tackles runs. He has the versatility to line up anywhere on the inside and the strength to execute different gap techniques.

The technique with Orange as a run defender is exceptional, and he has plenty of power to sit and anchor at the point of attack. When you think of a space-eater or block-eater, Orange fits the bill, and he could have a long career as a run defender, even without much there as a pass rusher.

Dec 30, 2024; Nashville, TN, USA; Missouri Tigers defensive tackle Chris McClellan (7) rushes Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Brendan Sullivan (1) during the first half at Nissan Stadium. | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

McClellan is part of the nose tackle group, but the more I watch of him, the more likely he ends up with the other defensive linemen, though he has the versatility to play all over the line. There are some similarities to players like Roach and Jones, but McClellan has more length and can play more as a 4i-7 technique at the NFL level, rather than being stuck as a 0-3 technique.

McClellan could be a great fit for the Broncos, adding versatility to their defensive front. He is an all-around player who could work inside as a pass rusher and farther out as a run defender, similarly to Banks.

Nov 22, 2025; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama defensive lineman Tim Keenan III (96) celebrates after sacking Eastern Illinois quarterback Cole LaCrue (3) at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. | Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Keenan has cement for hands, and his club move is lethal. His strength is great, and he can be so hard to move as a run defender. The techniques as a run defender are clean and consistent, and he can handle various responsibilities with different gap techniques.

There is some pocket-pushing ability, but it comes with Keenan's heavy hands, and if he doesn’t win with them, he can struggle to make much of an impact. Keenan might be a better fit as a 3-technique player in an even-front look, so there are questions about his overall versatility.

Sep 6, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats defensive lineman Dontay Corleone (2) stands on the field against the Bowling Green Falcons in the first half at Nippert Stadium. | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

The views of Corleone are all over the place, as his play has dropped off some over the past season or two. He shows good athleticism in his play, but he carries excess weight that hinders his performance, which needs to be addressed at the NFL level.

The strength is there, and if teams are willing to bet on their ability to clean up the weight, he could go in the fourth round, but his play has been that of a fifth-rounder. Teams tend to bet on upside, especially when you get to the third day of the draft, and Corleone has plenty of upside, as he was once viewed as a potential top 50 pick.

Zxavian Harris | Ole Miss

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Mississippi Rebels defensive tackle Zxavian Harris (51) against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Harris has rare size at 6-foot-8 and 330 pounds, but he carries the weight well and does surprisingly well with the pad level, despite the natural issues with his height. There is an inconsistency in his pad level, and as the play goes on, he pops up more and more, which is understandable given his height.

You can bet on developing Harris's techniques and find ways to use him on defense, but his height and length will have teams interested in him as a field-goal block specialist. His natural height can be intimidating to opposing kickers, and he has shown the ability to bat passes down to help impact the game on defense.

Nov 1, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive lineman Deven Eastern (91) celebrates against the Michigan State Spartans during the second half at Huntington Bank Stadium. | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Eastern has intriguing size and length, but his inconsistent pad level has hindered his play. For defensive linemen, especially nose tackles, it all starts with pad level; if you can't keep them low, it is hard to win consistently at the NFL level.

There are physical and athletic tools with Eastern, but they still need to be molded and cleaned up, which puts a lot on the plate to fix or correct to become even a rotational piece on an NFL defensive line. However, his flashes are dominant, and a year or two on the practice squad could be worth the risk when you get to the fifth or sixth round.