Broncos Could Fill 'Surprising Need' in 2026 NFL Draft

The consensus among the fan base and insider community is that the Denver Broncos are likely to target one of a few positions in this month's 2026 NFL Draft — maybe tight end or running back, perhaps inside linebacker or defensive back.

But, according to Bleacher Report, a "surprising need" lingers for the Broncos: offensive line. Which they may well fill at some point during the draft, with Arizona State's Max Iheanachor, Boston College's Jude Bowry, and Florida's Austin Barber as "potential targets."

"The Broncos are in a position where they want to future-proof their roster and extend their current contention window," BR's Alex Ballentine wrote Monday. "That means securing protection for Bo Nix beyond what 33-year-old Garett Bolles and 31-year-old Mike McGlinchey might be able to provide. Both are assets on the line right now, but the Broncos would be wise to add an understudy. Max Iheanachor fits the bill for what Sean Payton has looked for in tackles before. He's a bit raw, but is athleticism at 6'6", 321 pounds is hard to come by. He would be an ideal addition to add now and watch him blossom into a starter down the line."

"Slightly further down the draft board Jude Bowry and Austin Barber are similar prospects. Barber is another solid athletic projection. He impressed at the combine with a 32" vertical and 9'3" broad jump at 6'6", 318 pounds. Any of these players would give Payton a tackle-in-waiting to build as a replacement for either Bolles or McGlinchey down the line."

The Broncos currently hold seven selections in the Draft, including Nos. 62 (2nd round), 108 (4th round, via Saints), 111 (4th round, via Dolphins), 170 (5th round), 246 (7th round), 256 (7th round, compensatory), 257 (7th round, compensatory).

Sep 13, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; Boston College Eagles offensive lineman Jude Bowry (71) blocks against Stanford Cardinal linebacker Ernest Cooper (44) during the second quarter at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Fact Check: Partially True

Ballentine did a nice job of shining a spotlight on an area few are talking about in regards to the Broncos' upcoming draft. Neither starters Garett Bolles nor Mike McGlinchey are getting any younger and the proactive front office would be wise to begin lining up possible successors.

However, that Denver could use an early pick at the position is not all that "surprising." Not only has the club hosted Bowry on a top-30 visit, but head coach Sean Payton has repeatedly hinted at prioritizing the front-five in the Draft.

“I think it’s one of the most important positions on your team because it can kind of permeate your building," Payton said of the offensive line in February. "I think it starts with selecting what you’re looking for, what your profile is for a starter, sometimes a developmental player. There are certain things that are just engrained in my head, what a developmental offensive lineman has to be. I think that was one of our first missions three years ago coming here, is to try to get that room right. I think one of the reasons it permeates your team is that if they’re good, your defensive line quickly has to catch up. So historically speaking, for me, we’ve always invested maybe early draft capital for that position. It’s hard to find those guys and the defensive linemen in free agency this time of the year. There are certain positions that are abundant, but that’s one that’s tough.”