One Offensive Tackle Target for Broncos in Each Round of the Draft

The Denver Broncos are now operating without a first- and third-round pick due to the Jaylen Waddle trade , but they always have options to get more picks, so as we continue breaking down one prospect per round at each position, we will be comprehensive.

Historically, when looking for offensive tackles, the earlier you get one, the better, with NFL hit rates plummeting after the first two rounds.

You know that developmental mid/late round tackle you hear about? That has less than a 5% chance of working out.

However, that doesn’t mean you don’t take that shot, especially for the Broncos, where their run game coordinator, Zach Strief, turned out to be a great tackle as a former seventh-round pick.

As always, these projections use the NFL Consensus Big Board . So, with that said, let’s get into the offensive tackle options.

Round 1 Option: Kadyn Proctor | Alabama

Dec 19, 2025; Norman, OK, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor (74) against the Oklahoma Sooners during the CFP National Playoff First Round at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Proctor is a massive tackle who, when he is on his game, looks like an elite prospect. The problem is that achieving that level of consistency for him has been difficult, as his discipline is all over the place.

Proctor is such a massive human being that he is a first-off-the-bus type player, and his size and build aren’t overly common.

There are issues with Proctor's quickness, where quicker defenders can cross his face and get after the quarterback or ball carrier. When he is pulling or climbing, he can miss his landmarks or be indecisive with his targets and end up whiffing on blocks. All the puzzle pieces are there; it's just a matter of putting them together.

Round 2 Option: Gennings Dunker | Iowa

Iowa Hawkeyes offensive lineman Gennings Dunker (67) runs onto the field during senior recognition Nov. 22, 2025 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. | Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For many, Dunker is a guard, but I believe in the ‘let them fail inside’ mentality. Meaning, let Dunker try to work it out as a tackle, and if he doesn’t work, then move him inside.

Why? He has all the traits, tools, and mindset you want in an offensive tackle, and some of his issues could actually be more exposed inside than outside.

There are some issues with Dunker's pad level and bend, but those are at greater risk inside, as are his punch timing and his awareness against stunts and twists. His legs and feet can be a little heavy, which is why the move inside is even being discussed, but through the draft process, he has shown he has worked to improve in this area, earning himself a shot at tackle.

Round 3 Option: Dametrious Crownover | Texas A&M

Nov 11, 2023; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Dametrious Crownover (78) in action during the second half against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Crownover is all tools and traits as a prospect with great size and good athleticism for his size, but he is a developmental project tackle with high upside and a low floor. He has those flashes of tools, like unlocking his hips to generate driving force, body control on the move, and great foot quickness, that teams will lean on to develop the rest of his game.

Pad level and bend will be priorities to fix at the NFL level, as a 6-foot-7 player with minimal bend who doesn’t protect his chest is severely at risk of being out-leveraged. He also lacks feel as a pass protector, which puts his quarterback at risk, and that is the biggest concern when trying to develop him into a starting-caliber tackle.

Round 4 Option: Austin Barber | Florida

Oct 28, 2023; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators offensive lineman Austin Barber (58) against the Georgia Bulldogs during the second half at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Barber has experience playing both tackle spots and could be a swing tackle at the NFL level, even as teams start to trend toward same-side versatility more than same-position versatility (guard-tackle vs. left-right). He has some good techniques, including a snatch technique, though the NFL has yet to show it can officiate that technique correctly (often calling it holding when it isn’t).

There are consistency issues with Barber, from his punch placement and timing to his anchor and his foot quickness. He could move inside, but teams should let him fail himself inside, as there is a strong technical base to build on, with the chance to start in case of an emergency as a rookie.

Round 5 Option: Drew Shelton | Penn State

Dec 31, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions offensive lineman Drew Shelton (66) against the Boise State Broncos during the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Shelton has many of the traits you look for in a starting tackle, including fluid movement, athleticism, footwork, smooth kick slides, and the ability to pull and climb. When you watch him, he looks the part of a reliable offensive tackle who can be an average starter at the NFL level.

The issue is that Shelton struggles with power, as the strength and anchor aren’t there, and speed-to-power conversions consistently drive Shelton back. Defenders who strain his edge can get him to overset, only to beat him inside, and his awareness can lag on stunts and twists. Those are detrimental to his chances of being an average starting tackle at the NFL level.

Round 6 Option: Fa'alili Fa'amoe | Wake Forest

Nov 11, 2023; Berkeley, California, USA; Washington State Cougars offensive lineman Fa'alili Fa'amoe (79) lines up against California Golden Bears linebacker Myles Williams (92) during the first quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Fa’amoe is an ascending player who could hear his name called before the sixth round, as teams bet on his continued ascent. He has the build and frame of an NFL tackle, as well as the movement skills. His quick kickslide keeps him well-positioned in front of the defender and rarely leaves him open to inside counters from oversetting.

The biggest issue with Fa'amoe's game is the lack of strength and power, as he is consistently shed at the point of attack in the running game and struggles to anchor, even to slow down bull rushers and buy his quarterback more time. He is also a hopper when set, meaning that when he is being driven back, he will hop his feet back, which gives up more ground more quickly than walking back.

Round 7 Option: Keagen Trost | Missouri

Aug 28, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers offensive lineman Keagen Trost (79) on the line of scrimmage against the Central Arkansas Bears during the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

To put it plainly, Trost is my biggest sleeper at offensive tackle in this class. I have a fourth-round grade on him with the option of playing four of the five spots on the line, and a shot at being an average starter, at least, at all four. Clearly, I'm higher on him than the consensus.

Trost has a great build and frame to work as a tackle or guard in the NFL, and pad level isn’t an issue at either spot. He shows enough power to redirect that way, a great understanding of how to use the defender's momentum against them, and he guides them beyond the quarterback in pass protection.

Trost's kick slide isn’t the quickest, and faster edge rushers could beat him around the edge if he doesn’t improve his speed. There is also a tendency to lunge and reach into contact, throwing his center of balance off and opening himself up to certain pass-rush moves.