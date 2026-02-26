Denver Broncos general manager George Paton made clear that the team would prefer to re-sign starting slot cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian, an impending restricted free agent.

Paton, however, cautioned they're "still working through" the situation and left open the possibility of another team inquiring about McMillian's services.

“We’ll see. We’ll see what we do with him," Paton told reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine on Tuesday. "We’re still working through that. We want him here. Certainly a team could call us, who knows. He’s one of our core players and we love having him here.”

A former undrafted free agent, McMillian is coming off arguably his best season with the Broncos, setting career-highs in sacks (4.0) and forced fumbles (2) while contributing 40 solo tackles, nine pass deflections, and two interceptions (including a pick-six) amid the regular season. He also had a crucial interception of Bills quarterback Josh Allen in the playoffs.

McMillian graded out as Pro Football Focus' No. 5 CB among 112 qualifiers, earning plus pass-rush and coverage marks.

"Great story, ‘J-Mac’. We got him as a college free agent," Paton recalled during January's end-of-season press conference. "I remember his first year, we started him outside against the Chargers in the last game of the year. And I’m just like, ‘Oh man, he’s 5’9”, he’s going to play outside against his receivers.’ He played a great game, and you’re like, ‘Wow, maybe we have something here.’ Then he’s just gotten better, in the run game, pass game. We’re going to work through that as a staff in that deep dive, and kind of go through that and just keep that in-house.”

Jan 17, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos cornerback Ja'quan McMillian (29) celebrates after intercepting a pass intended for Buffalo Bills wide receiver Brandin Cooks (not pictured) during overtime of an AFC Divisional Round playoff game at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Denver Has All the Leverage

While McMillian no doubt would like a long-term contract — and arguably deserves such a reward given his production — as a restricted free agent, he's largely at the mercy of whatever Paton and the organization decide.

They don't have to give McMillian a new deal, particularly if his demands exceed their proposal(s). If all else fails, they can simply tender him at the first- or second-round level. Meaning not only would Denver receive the chance to match any outside offer, the club would gain that pick if they declined and he defected elsewhere.

According to OverTheCap.com, the first-round tender is projected to be worth $8.107 million for the 2026 season. The second-round tender is worth roughly $5.811 million.