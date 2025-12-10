Broncos' Starter Returns to Practice for First Time Since Week 5

The Denver Broncos lost starting left guard Ben Powers to a torn biceps injury in Week 5's victory over the Philadelphia Eagles. The Broncos believed he would be back in December, and they've officially started his clock to return from injured reserve.

Cut to Wednesday's practice, and Powers was out there. Once an IR player starts practicing, the team has 21 days to decide whether to activate him to the 53-man roster, hence the term 'started his clock.'

Based on the Broncos' history under head coach Sean Payton, the odds are Powers will be activated this week — next week at latest. Now, there's always a chance that Powers is somehow the exception or outlier, but I doubt it.

With the Green Bay Packers up next, the Broncos could sure use their starting left guard. Alex Palczewski's performance in relief of Powers has been admirable, but he's left much to be desired.

Last week, the Broncos' ground game came alive for the first time since J.K. Dobbins went down with an injury, with RJ Harvey rushing for 75 yards and a touchdown. Once Powers retakes his place among the starting five, it will only improve Harvey's outlook.

Powers' Resume

Oct 5, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10), guard Ben Powers (74) and defensive tackle D.J. Jones (93) in the tunnel before game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Powers originally entered the league as a Baltimore Ravens fourth-round draft pick in 2019. He joined the Broncos in 2023 on a four-year, $52 million contract.

Before suffering the biceps injury, Powers was arguably having this best season as a Bronco, so there's hope that he can pick up where he left off. The 29-year-old has seen a lot of high-level football over the years, so his return will be a boon to the Broncos' offense.

Other Injury News

Powers was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, as was defensive tackle D.J. Jones and tight end Nate Adkins, both of whom missed Week 14's action. Jones' absence against the Las Vegas Raiders was a bit of a surprise, but the Broncos opted to play it safe with his ankle injury.

We haven't seen Adkins on the field since Week 8. Wednesday was the first time he's particpated in a practice since spraining his knee.

The Broncos could use all the help they can get, as they face the third-toughest remaining schedule. It will be interesting to see which player on the 53-man roster is waived when Powers officially returns.

Last week, the Broncos waived linebacker Garrett Wallow to sign tight end Marcedes Lewis to the 53-man roster. It's possible that Lewis could be viewed as the 53rd guy on the roster, and, thus, the first guy to go when a starter returns from IR.

Time will tell.

