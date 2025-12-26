Report: Broncos Steal Chargers OL Ahead of Week 18 Showdown
Perhaps not coincidentally, the Denver Broncos have snatched away a player from the Los Angeles Chargers ahead of their season finale against the ... Los Angeles Chargers.
9NEWS' Mike Klis reported Friday that Denver signed center Sam Mustipher off the Chargers' practice squad and onto its 53-man roster, adding another layer of "intrigue" to a game rife with postseason implications.
Mustipher, 29, entered the NFL in 2019 as an undrafted free agent and spent his first four seasons with the Chicago Bears. He then had a one-year stopover with the Baltimore Ravens, a cup of coffee with the Broncos in 2024, and various practice-squad stints since.
All told, the 6-foot-3, 306-pound lineman has appeared in 64 career games and made 43 starts -- 40 for Chicago, two for Baltimore, and one for the Chargers.
Mustipher, assuming he dresses versus his former employer, will function as the backup center behind Alex Forsyth for Denver's Week 18 tilt. The team lost incumbent starting C Luke Wattenberg to injured reserve due to a shoulder issue; Wattenberg will miss at least the next three games.
The 13-3 Broncos would clinch the No. 1 seed in the AFC, earning a first-round bye and homefield advantage throughout the playoffs, by defeating the Chargers -- something they were unable to do when the foes met in September.
Forsyth Gets Game Ball
The Broncos' Christmas night victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday was largely forgetabble, a low-scoring affair that felt at times indistinguishable from a preseason contest. But it was a good night for the offensive line, which paved the way for 303 total yards including 128 on the ground.
Head coach and noted Nike sponsor Sean Payton disclosed that he'll be gifting left guard Quinn Meinerz a new pair of Jordans for his hard count that drew Kansas City's Chris Jones offsides late in the game.
Payton also revealed that Forsyth received a game ball for his performance in place of Wattenberg, allowing zero quarterback pressures and no sacks across 72 offensive snaps.
"I'll tell you what was pretty impressive. Alex came in and played really well, got a game ball. It was a tough trip home last year. It's a little life lesson, for someone like him, to come back in a starting role," Payton said, referencing Forsyth's 2024 game-losing blunder against the Chiefs. "That was pretty cool."
Zack Kelberman is the Senior Editor for Mile High Huddle.