Broncos Week 7 NFL Power Rankings: Beginnings of a Slow-Motion Crash?
The Denver Broncos stayed in the win column this week after narrowly escaping London with a 13-11 victory over the New York Jets. It was far from pretty, but wins are hard to come by in the NFL, so you take them when they come.
However, with such a sloppy performance on offense and special teams, the Broncos remain static in some of this week's power rankings, while dropping down a spot in another. Let's examine where the Broncos stand entering Week 7, starting with Sports Illustrated, followed by NFL.com, and ESPN.
The Broncos' average ranking? 11th. That's down a spot from last week's average of 10th, leaving the NFL world to wonder if London's sketchy performance was the beginning of a slow-motion decline.
Sports Illustrated: 11th
“The Broncos aren’t wowing anyone but also haven’t needed to. The Philadelphia win was incredibly important to a team that faces the Giants, Cowboys, Texans and Raiders over the next month. Let’s not act surprised when Sean Payton is sitting at 8–2 heading into a Week 11 matchup against the Chiefs,” Connor Orr wrote.
Winning ugly against one of, if not the, worst teams in the NFL isn’t the most encouraging sign of the Broncos being genuine contenders. The Giants, Cowboys, Texans, and Raiders are softer competition, but with how the Broncos' offense has played down to its opponents’ level, they could trip and lose a game or two before their bout with the Chiefs.
NFL.com: 11th
“A slew of offensive and special teams miscues nearly undercut the feat of sacking Justin Fields nine times and allowing one offensive play longer than 8 yards. Trailing 11-10 for much of the second half, the Broncos finally mustered a field goal to take the lead before having to sweat out the final five minutes. That's what makes this next game against the Giants so worrisome. Yes, Denver's pass rush could feast on Jaxson Dart, but New York can also rush the passer, and Bo Nix wasn't under heavy pressure against the Jets,” Eric Edholm wrote.
Trailing in the second half to a team that has significantly less talent is concerning. As Edholm mentions, the Giants’ pass rush is terrifying, and Bo Nix has been one of the worst quarterbacks under pressure.
We'll likely see another defensive battle on Sunday, and if Dart somehow outduels Nix, there will be even more questions about this team's future. Denver must evolve on offense sooner rather than later.
ESPN: 10th
“Payton's offensive résumé was a big part of why he was hired in 2023, but the Broncos are 4-2 because of a defense that leads the league in sacks (30), defensive expected points added (31.43) and opposing QBR (43.5). Cornerback Pat Surtain II continues to vex the league's top receivers, and outside linebacker Nik Bonitto is tied for the NFL lead in sacks (seven). Denver pressures across the defensive front and has the secondary depth to play any nickel or dime variations. The Broncos' aggression has surrendered a big play or two -- see Weeks 2 and 3 -- but they have overcome their bobbles on offense and special teams with a playoff-worthy defense," Jeff Legwold wrote.
For a team boasting a Super Bowl-winning, offensive-minded head coach and his handpicked quarterback, the Broncos sure struggle to put up yards and points. The defense is playing lights out and could have another Defensive Player of the Year in Nik Bonitto, who leads the league in sacks with eight.
If the Broncos’ offense can find some confidence and cohesion, this will be a top team in the NFL, but until then, it’ll be hard to take them seriously.
The Takeaway
The Broncos return home to face the Giants, who are coming off a dominant win against their division rival, the Philadelphia Eagles. The Giants can be dangerous if you let them hang around, and if the Broncos play like they did in London, they won’t be as lucky.