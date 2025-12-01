3 Electrifying Takeaways From Broncos' 27-26 OT Win Over Commanders

Thanksgiving’s long weekend of football and festivities concluded on Sunday Night Football, as Denver Broncos fans were treated to an overtime thriller in Landover, Maryland.

The 10-2 Broncos beat the 3-9 Washington Commanders 27-26 in a thrilling overtime contest that resulted in Sean Payton’s team earning their ninth consecutive win.

Denver also improved its road record to 4-2 this season, maintaining their two-game lead in the AFC West over the 8-4 Los Angeles Chargers, who were the last opponent to beat the Broncos back in Week 3.

The Broncos' huge overtime win also signaled a clean sweep of the NFC East and furthered their 3-0 primetime record this season. It’s also the first time that Denver has recorded 10-plus wins in consecutive seasons since the Peyton Manning-era squad.

The Broncos' latest victory also earned them the coveted No. 1 playoff seed in the AFC over the 10-2 New England Patriots, who are also on a nine-game win streak. The Broncos will play a second straight road game in Week 14 against the 2-10 Las Vegas Raiders, their first game in December.

But before we turn our heads to Sin City, let’s review three electrifying takeaways from the Broncos' wild overtime win on Sunday night.

Bo Nix Peaking at the Right Time

Nov 30, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) passes the ball under pressure from Washington Commanders defensive end Jacob Martin (55) in the first quarter of the game at Northwest Stadium. | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

If Broncos head coach Sean Payton is known as ‘Mr. October’ for his winning track record in the early Fall, then Nix has been the parallel ‘Mr. November’ over these last four games of the month.

Against a testy and combative Commanders defense, Nix went 29-of-45 with 321 passing yards and one touchdown, with an interception. While those numbers may not jump off the box score at first glance, his highlight reels from Sunday Night Football sure raised some eyebrows.

The Broncos' first touchdown of the game came late in the second quarter as Denver trailed Washington 7-6. Nix completed an impressive 11-yard touchdown pass to Courtland Sutton as the quarterback was being tackled to the turf in what could only be described as Patrick Mahomes-esque fashion.

Nix connected with 10 separate receivers on the night, and despite going 7-of-15 on third down, he helped the Broncos' offense go 3-of-5 in the red zone and 1-of-1 in Goal-to-Go scenarios.

Despite being under heavy defensive pressure from a Commanders' pass rush that produced just one sack and one interception from the Broncos' quarterback, Nix demonstrated a level of poise and ease that we haven’t quite seen from the team captain.

Too often, I’ve been critical of Nix’s rigidness and paralysis by analysis in what appeared to be a classic case of overthinking in previous contests. But on Sunday night, on the first possession of overtime with Washington opting to give Denver the first crack at having the ball, Nix showed a killer instinct by completing all his passes that eventually set up RJ Harvey’s five-yard touchdown run.

Nix's progression as both a leader and player on this team continues to impress and inspire others. I can’t wait to see what he has in store for the last month of the regular season.

Surtain & Singleton Shine in Primetime Return

Nov 30, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Denver Broncos linebacker Alex Singleton (49) breaks up a pass intended for Washington Commanders tight end Zach Ertz (86) in the fourth quarter of the game at Northwest Stadium. | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

After missing the last three games with a pectoral injury, fans wondered how the reigning Defensive Player of the Year would perform in Washington. Surtain was matched up with the Commanders' No. 1 receiver, Terry McLaurin, for a majority of the game, as both players put on a spectacle for fans.

Although the stat sheet will reveal a monster performance for ‘Scary Terry,’ with seven receptions for 96 yards and a touchdown, the elite wideout was continually tested and challenged by Surtain.

According to Next Gen Stats, McLaurin reeled in three of eight targets for just 30 yards when covered by Surtain, but his final reception was a three-yard touchdown pass from Marcus Mariota in overtime. Prior to Sunday night's game, the team captain hadn't allowed a touchdown in over 500 coverage snaps dating back to Week 13 of the 2024 season.

Broncos linebacker Alex Singleton also made his return after missing one game due to having a cancerous tumor removed. Another team captain on Vance Joseph’s defense, Singleton was highly active as a run defender, finishing as the third leading tackler in the game. He also made a massive pass break-up against Commanders tight end Zach Ertz, who was the leading receiver in the game with 10 receptions for 106 yards.

Denver’s defense also earned one interception courtesy of linebacker Dre Greenlaw and forced two fumbles from rush linebacker Nik Bonitto and safety Devon Key. The Broncos' defense was greatly challenged by the Commanders for most of the evening, as Washington won the time of possession, rushing yards, and total net yards.

Nonetheless, Denver’s stingy defense never faltered, nor did it surrender, despite playing exhausted through overtime. Bonitto’s batted ball on Mariota’s two-point pass attempt not only sealed the win for the Broncos but offered further proof that this team is battle-tested, flexible, and won’t stop fighting.

Evan Alrighty, or Engram Almighty?

Nov 30, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Denver Broncos tight end Evan Engram (1) carries the ball after a reception against the Washington Commanders in the second quarter of the game at Northwest Stadium. | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

When Broncos tight end Evan Ingram dropped wide-open catches or lost his footing in the first half, we could all feel the collective 'here we go again' narrative building.

After all, the 'Joker' who was imported to Denver and handpicked by Payton hasn’t exactly led to many punchlines for the Broncos' offense, especially as a nine-year pro. Prior to Sunday night's contest, Engram had recorded just 32 receptions for 260 yards and one touchdown in 10 games.

Engram failed to haul in multiple passes on simple chip-and-release routes, resulting in other big-bodied targets getting opportunities, including fellow tight end Adam Trautman and fullback Adam Prentice, who combined for four receptions and 58 yards.

But neither Nix nor Payton gave up on Engram, spoon-feeding him the football repeatedly, proving he could move the chains and be an effective pass catcher in primetime action. Engram finished the game as the Broncos' leading receiver with six receptions on nine targets for 79 yards.

Momentum was not only created but felt sustained as Engram flashed potential and productivity in real time. His biggest moment came at the end of the game, with both teams tied up in overtime.

Nix connected with Engram on a huge 41-yard gain that set the Broncos up in Washington’s red zone for the eventual go-ahead touchdown. Engram was met on the sideline with admiration from teammates and embraced by his fiery play-caller, who made a point of getting him the football.

One might say that Payton’s unwavering support of his players is but one of many ties that bind this team as a close unit. Time will tell whether Engram’s productivity and impact will continue to help the Broncos' offense, but for now, let’s give credit where it’s justly deserved.

Better late than never.

