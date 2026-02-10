TE David Njoku's Announcement is Great News for Broncos

Just a few days ago, one potential Denver Broncos free-agent target was taken off the board when it was reported that the Dallas Cowboys are expected to franchise-tag wide receiver George Pickens .

Many Broncos fans were crestfallen after hearing the Pickens news, but chin up; one of the NFL's most coveted tight ends is about to hit the free-agent market. Veteran tight end David Njoku announced on his Instagram that he won't be returning to the Cleveland Browns after nine years with the club.

"Cleveland, first off I love you. These 9 years have been a beautiful journey. I’m am so grateful for all the memories we shared together. Thank you to The Haslams, Andrew Berry and the whole browns organization for everything!! All my teammates I shared the battle with I’m so grateful for you guys. The time for me to find a new home has come and all I can think of is just the gratefulness in my heart. The city of Cleveland will forever be home," Njoku posted on Instagram.

Njoku's Resume

Nov 30, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) warms up before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Huntington Bank Field. | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

It's kind of crazy to think that the 6-foot-4, 246-pound Njoku has been playing in the league since 2017. It seems like it was only yesterday that he was drafted late in the first round out of Miami (FL), but time flies.

Njoku has only been selected to the Pro Bowl once, but he has totaled 384 career receptions for 4,062 yards and 34 touchdowns. Amid the Browns' lackluster quarterback situation last year, he only had 33 receptions for 293 yards and four touchdowns.

The year prior was better for Njoku, and the Broncos got a taste of what he can do. In Denver's Week 13 tilt vs. the Browns on Monday Night Football, Jameis Winston targeted Njoku 17 times, connecting on nine of them for 52 yards and two touchdowns in that shootout.

Potential Fit With Broncos

Now, the Broncos already spent some money at tight end last offseason, signing Evan Engram to a two-year deal. It was a disappointing first year in Denver, but Engram finished third on the team in receiving.

Engram obviously expects to be back with the Broncos in 2026, but the team could have its cake and eat it too. Njoku is an athletic receiver, but he can also block, which would give the Broncos a true Y tight end to utilize in-line.

The problem with Engram as the No. 1 tight end is that opponents know he can't block. So when he's on the field, opponents know that, more often than not, it's going to be a pass.

This significantly hurt the Broncos' ground game. Anytime Adam Trautman was on the field, it was the inverse equation: it meant that it was probably going to be a run, so opponents would sell out to stop it.

If the Broncos had an Engram and Njoku on the field, they could do some serious damage in two-tight end sets, both on the ground and through the air. The possibilities would be endless.

The Age Factor

Now, Njoku's best days are likely behind him. Set to turn 30 in July, he may have two or three good years left, but his age tells us that if he's still in his prime, he's on the back nine of it.

That's okay, though, because the Broncos have three more years of cost control on Bo Nix, so that would fit right into that window.

Njoku's last contract was a four-year deal worth $54.75 million from the Browns. At his age, he might not be in a position to command that much money on the open market, but then again, there aren't many tight ends in the NFL, let alone available to be signed, who can do what he does.

Njoku will definitely be a name to monitor as the offseason marches on. The new league year opens on March 11, then we'll be off to the free-agent races.