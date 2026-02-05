Forecasting Which Broncos 2023 Draft Picks Will be Extended

Denver Broncos general manager George Paton has said that he'll be aggressive in free agency this offseason. But it's worth noting the Broncos have been aggressive as well when it comes to extending their own players.

Since Paton took over as general manager, the Broncos have extended five players who have been drafted since he took over in 2021: cornerback Patrick Surtain II, offensive guard Quinn Meinerz, rush linebackers Jonathon Cooper and Nik Bonitto, and center Luke Wattenberg.

The Broncos have also extended two players drafted before Paton joined the team (left tackle Garett Bolles and wide receiver Courtland Sutton) and three players who joined the team as free agents since he became GM (defensive end Zach Allen, kicker Wil Lutz, and defensive tackle Malcolm Roach).

The Broncos' willingness to keep players who have been part of the team for the past few seasons is a good thing — and it's a reminder that the Broncos may not be done with retaining their own players.

We've previously talked about the Broncos' five 2023 draft picks and what the future may hold for them as far as being extended. Now that the season is over, let's look again at these five players and see where things stand, particularly with regard to when an extension might be coming.

It's unlikely that any of these players will get extended quickly, as the Broncos will be more focused on either players with expiring contracts or outside free agents. But it's something to keep in mind when it comes to the cash the Broncos will commit to retaining their own.

Marvin Mims Jr. | WR

The Broncos' 2023 second-round pick actually saw more offensive snaps in 2025 (37%) than in 2024 (27%), though some may have expected to see him more involved in the offense than he was. But Mims remains an important part of special teams, where he's been a two-time Pro Bowler and All-Pro in the return game.

It's possible the Broncos talk to Mims about an extension after the draft, with the goal of getting a deal done by the end of training camp. That's been the case with some of Denver's top draft picks (PS2, Meinerz, Bonitto), and the team might want to do the same here.

As for how much Mims will get, he's not going to be among the highest-paid receivers in the NFL. A comparison might be made with Darius Slayton, who got three years for $36 million with $22 million fully guaranteed upon signing.

Even if the Broncos go big in free agency, they should still be able to fit in an extension for Mims if they want to go that route.

Riley Moss | CB

Dec 21, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos cornerback Riley Moss (21) reacts against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half at Empower Field at Mile High. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

While the pass interference penalties weren't a good thing, Moss was good overall in 2025. He broke up 19 passes, more than any other cornerback in the NFL, and teams only completed 57.6% of passes that targeted him.

This may be the toughest decision for the Broncos to make, because Moss could look to be paid among the higher-paid cornerbacks in the NFL. He could be looking to get something similar to Carlton Davis, who got three years for $54 million with $34.5 million fully guaranteed from the New England Patriots.

If cornerback prices continue to rise, the Broncos might not be able to keep Moss, especially if he can clean up the DPI penalties. And while Jahdae Barron didn't do a lot as a rookie, if he can improve in 2026, the Broncos might be content to go with him as the No. 2 cornerback.

While Moss has played well enough to warrant an extension, there's only so much cap space and cash to go around and the Broncos may want to commit resources elsewhere.

Drew Sanders | LB

Denver Broncos linebacker Drew Sanders | Getty Images

The Broncos' other third-round pick from 2023 is in a different situation than Moss. Sanders has missed the bulk of two seasons with injuries and time is running out for him to make an impression.

There won't be any talks about an extension for Sanders going into the offseason, given that he will likely be on the roster bubble for 2026. He'll have to make a strong impression in offseason workouts and training camp (and stay healthy) if he wants to stick around.

JL Skinner | S

Oct 5, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Denver Broncos safety JL Skinner (34) breaks up a pass to Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) in the final minute at Lincoln Financial Field. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The former sixth-round pick has spent most of his time on special teams, but he's been good in that role. Skinner won't be a priority to extend, though, because his role is limited to depth and special teams.

While it's true the Broncos have another safety, Devon Key, who has excelled at special teams, he is somebody the Broncos might be looking at as a future starter. If so, that could open the door for Skinner to stick around.

As far as the timeline for a Skinner extension, though, it won't happen until the 2027 offseason approaches. Extensions for depth players are always cheap, so there's no need to rush to get them done.

Alex Forsyth | C

Aug 16, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos center Alex Forsyth (54) during the game Arizona Cardinals during the second quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Broncos seventh-round pick filled in well when Wattenberg missed time with a shoulder injury. But while Forsyth has shown he's good depth, he's not a priority to extend.

I previously wrote that Forsyth might want the chance to start, meaning as long as Wattenberg sticks around, Forsyth won't get his chance with the Broncos. Unless things chang in 2026, expect Forsyth to stay with the Broncos for depth, then move on in 2027.

The Takeaway

Mims and Moss are the two players from the 2023 draft class to watch the closest, with Mims a possibility to extend before the 2026 season starts, while Moss might not get extended if the Broncos choose to prioritize resources to other players.

One should also keep an eye on any restricted free agents who are brought back. Cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian is one in particular, but the same could be said for offensive lineman Alex Palczewski.

While the Broncos are likely to be busy in free agency, don't expect them to overlook their own. It wouldn't be a surprise if at least one member of the Broncos' 2023 draft class is extended.

