Broncos Again Elevate Emergency QB on Doorstep of Game

The Denver Broncos made a trio of roster moves ahead of Week 16, elevating quarterback Sam Ehlinger and safety Delarrin Turner-Yell from the practice squad for Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the team announced.

Denver also activated left guard Ben Powers from injured reserve.

This has been a recurring theme in 2025 for Ehlinger, the emergency third QB behind starter Bo Nix and veteran backup Jarrett Stidham, who's vacillated between the 53-man roster and the taxi squad. The former Colts draft pick recently turned down an opportunity to rejoin Indianapolis, citing his preference to remain with the Broncos in a developmental capacity.

"He didn't play a whole lot [in Indianapolis], but you watch the preseason. Then when you got him here, he was better than I anticipated," Broncos general manager George Paton said of Ehlinger in August. "Always been a good athlete, I thought he was always efficient. I didn't realize he had the arm strength. I think he has developed that arm strength over the last couple of years. He played really well. We're glad he's here. We know teams are after him, and we plan on keeping him here.”

A 2022 fifth-round selection, Turner-Yell has yet to appear in a game for the Broncos this season, after being waived at final cuts in August and re-signed to the practice squad. He's totaled 42 combiend tackles, two fumble recoveries, and a pass deflection across 779 career snaps.

Turner-Yell will provide depth at the position -- and more importantly, on special teams -- following the loss of starting safety Brandon Jones, who was moved to the IR list with a pectoral issue.

Aug 23, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Sam Ehlinger (4) scrambles out of the pocket against New Orleans Saints safety Ugo Amadi (0) during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Powers Play?

The activation of Powers, who hasn't played since October due to a biceps injury, creates a bit of a dilemma for Broncos head coach Sean Payton: reinsert Powers into the starting lineup or continue rolling with capable replacement Alex Palczewski.

Payton suggested he could have his proverbial cake and eat it by slowly ramping up Powers' return to action -- giving him a few snaps against the Jaguars -- while leaving well enough alone with Palczewski at left guard.

“Understand this, there’s always that transition period," Payton told reporters on Friday. "So we’re never going to throw someone in there for 65 [plays]. There’s that transition period for anyone who’s coming off an injury like that.”