Details Emerge on Broncos' Extension for LB Justin Strnad: Grade

The Denver Broncos' approach to free agency this year has been unusual. They're yet to sign an outside free agent, though they've re-signed 17 of their own players.

It remains to be seen whether the approach will pay off, but we're continuing to break down these new extensions to determine how the Broncos fared in terms of salary and structure.

As always, we only look at multi-year contracts, not one-year contracts for cheap salaries.

We're examining the contract for linebacker Justin Strnad today, who agreed to terms on a three-year contract. Strnad, whom the Broncos drafted in the fifth round in 2020, spent much of his career on special teams, but over time, he has contributed more on defense and will now enter 2026 as a starter.

Contract Details

Summary: Three years, $18 million, $10 million fully guaranteed.

Contract Breakdown

2026 : $5.165M signing bonus, $1.245M base salary (both fully guaranteed), $340K per-game roster bonus.

: $5.165M signing bonus, $1.245M base salary (both fully guaranteed), $340K per-game roster bonus. 2027 : $5.24M base salary ($3.59M fully guaranteed), $510K per-game roster bonus.

: $5.24M base salary ($3.59M fully guaranteed), $510K per-game roster bonus. 2028: $4.999M base salary, $510K per-game roster bonus.

Cap Charges

2026 : $3.29M

: $3.29M 2027 : $7.47M

: $7.47M 2028: $7.22M

Gut Reaction

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) runs after the catch as Denver Broncos linebacker Justin Strnad (40) defends during the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

It's interesting that Strnad has been with the Broncos since 2020, yet it took this long for him to get a multi-year deal. He missed his rookie season with a wrist injury, then got some defensive snaps in 2021. He played special teams only for the next two seasons.

It took Strnad a while, but he has proven during the past two seasons that he can contribute a lot on defense. He has hinted that he wants to be a starter, and the money the Broncos are paying him suggests he will be.

The contract resembles what the Broncos gave Alex Singleton in 2023, after he played in 2022 for the veteran minimum, then was rewarded with a multi-year deal. It's nice to see that Strnad has finally been rewarded for his time in the league.

As for the contract itself, it's a reasonable deal when you consider how much linebacker salaries have risen. Strnad isn't an elite player, but he's a good one, and yet, the Broncos didn't have to go too high to keep him around.

Though the Broncos have the means to get out of the contract in 2026, they would still be on the hook for a fair amount of salary, minus any offsets from what another team would pay Strnad. But the way the deal is structured, it won't surprise if the Broncos keep him for at least two seasons.

Given the way that Strnad has played for the Broncos the past couple of seasons, I have no issues with rewarding him with a deal that indicates he will be a starter. The contract is more than reasonable for a player of Strnad's talents.