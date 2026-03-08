Broncos Lock In LB Justin Strnad With Multi-Year Contract

The Denver Broncos are re-signing veteran linebacker Justin Strnad, according to The Athletic's James Palmer. No more one-year deals for Strnad.

"The Broncos are bringing back a key member of their defense. LB Justin Strnad is returning to Denver on a 3-year deal worth 18 million with 10 million guaranteed. 5.1 million is guaranteed at signing, per sources. A smart player that had options elsewhere," Palmer posted on X .

This is a great step forward for Strnad, the team's 2020 fifth-round pick. Since his rookie contract expired, he's returned to Denver each offseason on a series of one-year deals.

In each of the past two seasons, though, the Broncos have had to rely on him as a starter, even though the team's plan was for someone else to be that guy. In 2024, Strnad filled in for Alex Singleton for 14 games, who'd torn his ACL.

In 2025, Strnad filled in for Dre Greenlaw, who missed the first six games with an injury, then another to suspension, then a couple more late in the season. Even Singleton missed one game after he had a cancerous tumor removed late last season.

Strnad Wanted a Bigger Role

Jan 4, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos linebacker Justin Strnad (40) celebrates with linebacker Alex Singleton (49) after a sack during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Empower Field at Mile High. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Strnad has been the dutiful soldier, but he made it clear at season's end that he wanted some sort of assurances that he'd be given the chance to start. If the Broncos don't also bring back Singleton, who's 32, then perhaps we can infer that Strnad was given those assurances.

“I mean, to be honest, I don’t think I would be back here if it’s not in a starter role,” Strnad said in January .

At the NFL Combine, Broncos GM George Paton expressed interest in re-signing both Singleton and Strnad.

“Alex and Justin, we’d love to have those guys back. We’d love to have them back, regardless of what’s in the draft," Paton said. "We see those guys as Broncos. If we let those guys leave, what are we doing? Those are good guys, but that doesn’t mean we can get them. Everyone is watching tape."

The big difference between Strnad and Singleton — besides age — is the latter's team captainship. I know Strnad wants to be the shoe-in starter, and now he's making low-level starting linebacker money, but it would be a shock if Singleton isn't also re-signed.

The Broncos can't count on Greenlaw to be healthy for a full 17 games. They need both Singleton and Strnad.

Over the past two years, Strnad has started 16 games, totaling 131 tackles, 7.5 sacks, six pass break-ups, and an interception. At 29, he's still got plenty of runway left in his NFL career, and the Broncos were wise to bring him back.

I don't think this team is done at linebacker, though. It would be a shock if Singleton isn't also re-signed, but the Broncos have to pay him commensurate with his age.

The NFL's 'legal tampering' window opens on Monday, which will allow the Broncos to negotiate with outside free agents. Singleton will also be able to answer calls from outside Denver.

Stay tuned.