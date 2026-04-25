Broncos Make Trio of Selections to Close 2026 NFL Draft

The Denver Broncos put the finishing touches on their new rookie class on Saturday, selecting three players to close out the third and final day of the 2026 NFL Draft.

At pick No. 246 overall, the Broncos took former Illinois defensive back Miles Scott. The team then concluded the draft with the final two picks at Nos. 256 and 257: former Utah tight end Dallen Bentley and former Buffalo linebacker Red Murdock -- the latter being this year's Mr. Irrelevant.

Denver previously chose defensive lineman Tyler Onyedim (round three), running back Jonah Coleman (round four), offensive lineman Kage Casey (round four), and tight end Justin Joly (round five).

The Broncos became the first club in modern NFL history to make the final two picks of the draft.

Dec 30, 2025; Nashville, TN, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini defensive back Miles Scott (10), quarterback Luke Altmyer (9) and offensive lineman Josh Kreutz (64) hoist the trophy after defeating the Tennessee Volunteers at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Scott: Scouting Report/Fit in Denver

A three-year contributor at Illinois, Scott totaled 182 tackles (131 solo), 11 tackles for loss, one sack, 7 interceptions (two touchdowns), and four pass deflections across 41 games. The 5-foot-11, 210-pound defender ran a 4.62 forty and posted a 37.5-inch vertical during his Pro Day this offseason.

"I think that he has learned the first two years of college football through the eyes of a wide receiver," Illinois head coach said. "When he goes over to defense, he understands splits, he understands alignments, he knows that guy is aligning there for a reason, and he shares that with everybody else. Miles is a great communicator. He's not an overly outspoken guy, but when he speaks he speaks very well," Illini head coach Bret Bielema said, via 247Sports.

"The good thing is his good football right here, but I think he'll be a really good NFL player. They're very excited about him."

As a rookie, Scott is likely to see a few defensive snaps (competing with the likes of Devon Key and JL Skinner) while pulling a majority of his duty on special teams. His addition helps offset the loss of former reserve S P.J. Locke, who defected to the Cowboys in free agency.

Bentley: Scouting Report/Fit in Denver

Bentley (6-4, 253) appeared in 31 games for the Utes, notching 51 receptions for 640 yards and six touchdowns. Prior to that, he made eight receptions for 112 yards and two scores for little-known Snow College, one of the best junior institutions in the nation.

Bentley was given a fifth-round projection by NFL Media draft guru Lance Zierlein.

"With just three catches over his first two seasons at Utah, Bentley’s 48 grabs in 2025 came as a surprise," Zierlein wrote. "He has the build of an in-line tight end but mostly uses his size to occupy defenders instead of digging into blocks. A heavy portion of his catches came against zone, so he will need to refine his route running and contested-catch technique to prove he can win on his own. Bentley’s NFL future could depend on his ability to play with more tenacity and technique as a run blocker since his catch production from 2025 might not translate."

Now wearing orange and blue, Bentley joins fifth-rounder Justin Joly as the fresh faces in Denver's incumbent TE corps. The two will aim to push reserves Adam Trautman and Lucas Krull for snaps behind locked-in starter Evan Engram.

Murdock: Scouting Report/Fit in Denver

Also drafted above his projection (per NFL Media), Murdock compiled 364 tackles (168 solo), 39.5 tackles for loss, nine sacks, and a pick-six over 42 games for the Bulls. The 6-foot-1, 238-pound 'backer also set the NCAA record with 17 forced fumbles for his career.

"Inside linebacker with a nose for the football and loads of production to prove it," Zierlein wrote. "Murdock plays firm at the contact point with physicality and toughness. He’s ready for battle when the ball comes downhill, but he lacks the closing burst to stay ahead of blocking schemes and shut down the outside run before it turns the corner. He’s a consistent tackler with good stopping power when he’s in position. His coverage features too many mistakes and a lack of recovery talent. Murdock lacks speed and third-down value, but he’s tough, makes plays and appears suited for core special-teams duties."

Murdock won't unseat either Alex Singleton or Justin Strnad for one of the Broncos' starting linebacker jobs, but he's a solid insurance policy at a position that's undergoing a bit of a transition, with Jonah Elliss moving in from outside linebacker.

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