We've heard optimistic buzz surrounding Denver Broncos linebacker Alex Singleton's possible return to the lineup coming out of the bye. After an appearance on Good Morning America to discuss his scary diagnosis of testicular cancer a couple of weeks back, Singleton intimated that a return for Sunday night's game against the Washington Commanders could be on the horizon.

On Tuesday, that was backed up by multiple reports, including The Denver Post 's Parker Gabriel , that Singleton has been cleared to return to practice this week. If Singleton does indeed play on Sunday night, it'll be just 18 days after the tumor was removed.

"Because the tumor was caught in a very early stage and the surgery proved to be relatively non-invasive, Singleton told reporters Nov. 10 that he hoped to 'recover pretty quickly from the surgery and then get up and running here pretty soon,'" Gabriel wrote.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Good Results on Follow-Up Testing

Sep 7, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos linebacker Alex Singleton (49) tackles Tennessee Titans wide receiver Chimere Dike (17) in the first half at Empower Field at Mile High. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

All the subsequent testing since Singleton's surgery has been good, Parker reports. So, while his diagnosis will be something he'll have to keep a close eye on moving forward, Singleton has recovered enough from his surgery and the shock of such a serious health scare to return to the field.

The first step to playing vs. the Commanders is practicing this week. That starts on Wednesday, and we'll expect to see him out there.

"I just want to play football. If this is the last time I get to play football like that's what I wanna do," Singleton said via Good Morning America.

A Tough Couple Years

Singleton, a team captain, is in his seventh NFL season. He'll turn 32 years old in December.

The veteran linebacker has had a tough go of it over the past two seasons, after suffering a torn ACL in Week 3 last year. Singleton worked hard to get back to open the 2025 campaign in his starting role on Vance Joseph's defense.

It took Singleton a few weeks to get his game legs beneath him, but he returned to form in the weeks leading up to his shocking cancer diagnosis. In his place, Justin Strnad stepped back into the starting lineup alongside Dre Greenlaw to defeat the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 11.

Then the Broncos hit their Week 12 bye, affording Singleton even more time to recover from the whirlwind and the surgery to remove the tumor. The Broncos enter Week 13's tilt with the Commanders ranked third in yards and scoring, and leading the NFL in sacks, third-down, and red-zone efficiency.

Despite missing last week's game, Singleton still leads the team with 89 tackles. His story is an inspiration, and it'll be quite the triumph to see him even return to the practice field, let alone Sunday's game vs. the Commanders.

More Must-Read Denver Broncos Coverage