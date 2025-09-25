Broncos Get Good News on Starting TE Evan Engram
The Denver Broncos finally got a bit of positive news on the injury front as starting tight end Evan Engram returned to practice Thursday after missing last week's game with a back issue.
Engram — a full participant on the initial Week 4 injury report — was "moving well" at practice, according to The Denver Post's Lucas Evans. The DNVR's Zac Stevens also observed him "flying around the field."
Engram came down with the injury amid Denver's Week 2 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. He missed each day of practice before being ruled out for last Sunday's contest at Los Angeles, ceding TE1 duties to veteran backup Adam Trautman.
Handed $23 million in free agency, Engram joined the Broncos to serve as the much-hyped Joker in head coach Sean Payton's spread-the-wealth offense. But the vision has yet to materialize; he's recorded a scant 33 yards on four receptions, three of which came in the season opener — and none of which have gone for a touchdown.
"Sometimes the ball finds you, sometimes it doesn't," Payton said after the Colts game. "We've got game plan plays for him and sometimes they just do a good job taking it away. You’ve got to progress. He's No.1 quite often. And I thought they did a good job, as a whole, taking away No. 1. They played, got in our face, which is also why the run game was working, because they could tell they were a little bit on the pass game and wanted to take receivers away. And I thought that's why the run game was clicking early because we were able to block them up and get them going without a post safety.”
The Broncos will practice again Friday and Saturday prior to issuing an official designation for Monday Night Football. At this point, however, Engram seems likely to be back in the lineup in a must-win affair against a leaky Bengals defense.
Elsewhere on the injury report, tight end Nate Adkins (foot), outside linebacker Nik Bonitto (wrist), and inside linebacker Alex Singleton were listed as full, while defensive end John Franklin-Myers (hip) was limited.
None of the aforementioned are in danger of missing Monday's contest.