5 Bold Broncos Predictions vs. Jets in London
The Denver Broncos are riding high after their upset win over the Philadelphia Eagles, but they can’t let that go to their heads. The Broncos have to follow up the big win by stacking more wins on top of each other, especially against teams they should beat, whether they're in London or not.
The Broncos face the NFL's only winless team next. The New York Jets are 0-5 despite having a lot of talent on their roster, especially on defense, which has been one of the worst units in the NFL through the first five games of the season. There is a need to be cautious about the Jets' rushing attack, but the Broncos can address it in several ways.
The Broncos should have an easier time than they did against the Eagles, but they can’t overlook the Jets. Today, we're making some bold Broncos predictions.
If the Broncos can achieve these bold predictions, they'll be heading back to Denver with a 4-2 record to take on the New York Giants.
Broncos Run More Than Pass
The Jets' rushing defense has ranked in the top half of the NFL, but they have serious communication lapses that open the door for big runs. The Broncos should be able to find success through the air early to establish a good lead and then rely on the run game to close it out.
The leading cause for this bold prediction is the flow of the game. Obviously, if the Broncos struggle to get that early lead and collapse on the defensive side, allowing the Jets to stay in the game, this bold prediction will go out the window.
J.K. Dobbins & RJ Harvey Break 100 Yards
With the bold prediction of more runs than passes, we also get this bold prediction, as they go hand in hand. Both of the Broncos' top backs break 100 yards, with Dobbins getting over 100 yards rushing and Harvey netting 100 yards from scrimmage.
The Broncos run Dobbins for the majority of their rushing attack, while using Harvey as a change-of-pace and receiving back, much like they have done over the past two games. Dobbins has success on the ground, with Harvey producing on the ground and through the air, with a near 50-50 split in rushing and receiving yards.
Broncos Force 40 Justin Fields Pass Attempts
One positive aspect of the Jets' offense is their rushing attack, which is full of explosive plays, as they lead the NFL in runs of 10-plus yards. The Jets are reasonably consistent, too, ranking 11th in success rate, while allowing a league-best 3.03 yards on all rushes and 2.4 yards between the tackles, before contact.
On that note, though, the Jets also have a downside, as they have the 13th-highest stuff rate in the NFL. That's where the Broncos need to succeed, because if they can shut down the Jets' rushing attack and force Fields to pass, they can achieve great success.
There are numerous issues with the Jets' passing offense. The only area where they have achieved consistent success is in short passes under 10 air yards. It's challenging to win games when you lack a competent passing attack and are forced to pass.
This bold prediction also pairs with the two for the Broncos' offense, where they get to an early lead and run the ball. The combination of that with defensive success against the run leads to at least 40 passing attempts from the Jets.
Broncos Force Multiple Takeaways
Fields has the 10th-highest turnover-worthy play percentage, despite not having any interceptions, primarily due to how he holds the ball in the pocket or as a runner. It opens the door for the Broncos' defense to jump-start their takeaway potential.
On top of that, the Jets lead the NFL with fumbles at seven, and the Broncos are aggressive when trying to knock the ball out. Denver finds a way to get it done, forcing three fumbles, recovering two of them, and adding an interception to net three takeaways in London.
Broncos Finish With a Clean Slate
Given the Broncos' recent performance, the injury to left guard Ben Powers, and the trip to London, it is unlikely they will play a clean game. However, that's precisely what this bold prediction asserts. Now, it isn’t a perfect game, but the Broncos walk out darn close to it.
The defense takes the ball away three times, keeps the Jets' offense out of the end zone, and picks up at least seven sacks. It's an excellent performance from a defense that is starting to really find its footing and turn the corner into becoming a great unit.
Offensively, the Broncos don’t turn the ball over, only punt twice, and score every time they get into the red zone. What's more, the team as a whole receives penalization no more than six times.
It's a challenging task with everything going against it, but Sean Payton has the Broncos focused, and they show it.