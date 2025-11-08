Five Broncos Selected to PFF's Midseason All-Pro Team
The Denver Broncos have played 10 of their 17-game regular-season schedule, so they're a bit past the halfway point of the season. There is no halfway point, technically, since the NFL changed the schedule from an even-numbered 16 games to the odd-numbered 17.
Semantics aside, Pro Football Focus has unveiled its Midseason All-Pro Team, and while two offensive Broncos made the first-team unit, not one player on the team's phenomenal defense did. Let's examine which Broncos made it and what PFF's Gordon McGuinness said about them.
First-Team All-Pro
Garett Bolles | LT
"Bolles leads all left tackles in PFF overall grade (87.3) and also tops all tackles in PFF pass-blocking grade (90.0). Through nine games, he’s allowed just seven total pressures across 381 pass-blocking snaps — none of which have resulted in a sack," McGuinness wrote.
Quinn Meinerz | RG
"Meinerz is the only right guard to rank inside the top five at the position in both PFF pass- and run-blocking grades. Through nine weeks, he’s allowed 13 total pressures across 383 pass-blocking snaps, while his 82.2 PFF run-blocking grade ranks fourth among all guards," McGuinness wrote.
Second-Team All-Pro
- Adam Prentice | FB
- Talanoa Hufanga | S
- Mitchell Fraboni | LS
Analysis
The Broncos PFF selected on offense are perfectly appropriate. The only player one could argue was snubbed was perhaps Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins, as the First- and Second-Team nods went to Indianapolis' Jonathan Taylor and Buffalo's James Cook, the only two players with more rushing yards this season.
Otherwise, it's difficult to advocate for any other offensive Bronco to make this midseason list. The Broncos' offense has had it's high moments this season, but has mostly been an inconsistent, low-volume unit.
When we get to the defensive side of the ball, that's where PFF's selections and omissions become glaring. To have not one player from arguably the NFL's top defense selected to the First-Team is a bit of a joke.
Hufanga makes it as a Second-Team selection, but he should be a First-Teamer. It's difficult to point to another safety who's had a better season than Hufanga, but PFF selected Baltimore's Kyle Hamilton, and Houston's Jalen Pitre. Alongside Hufanga on the Second-Team is New England's Jaylinn Hawkins.
No mention of Riley Moss at cornerback, who, I get it, has been penalized a lot this year. But he's been one of the top-producing corners in the NFL, and for what it's worth, hasn't been penalized in two straight games since Patrick Surtain II joked on his podcast that the NFL was "racially profiling my dog."
It's the Broncos' defensive front that suffers the most egregious snubs here. No Nik Bonitto or Jonathon Cooper, nor Zach Allen or John Franklin-Myers. Those four players have combined for 27.5 sacks through 10 games. Snubbed.
Keep in mind, these Midseason All-Pro selections are based on PFF's arbitrary grading system, which has lost much of its luster in recent years. And this is a figurative All-Pro team anyway, but for those fans who believe there's a genuine Broncos bias within PFF, this doesn't do much to assuage them.