George Paton is expected to remain with the Denver Broncos as their general manager next season. But in the unlikely event that he doesn't, Paton could have a new job lined up in a familiar locale.

The Athletic's Dianna Russini reported Sunday that Paton's name is "circulating in conversations with league sources" regarding the Minnesota Vikings' general manager vacancy.

"Another name circulating in conversations with league sources is former Vikings executive and current Broncos general manager George Paton, who still has strong internal relationships," Russini wrote. "Paton remains under contract with Denver and is well regarded by both Broncos ownership and head coach Sean Payton."

Hired by Minnesota in 2007, Paton spent 15 years with the Vikings in front-office roles -- beginning as director of player personnel and advancing to assistant general manager -- before succeeding John Elway as Denver's full-time GM in 2021.

Paton survived the disastrous Nathaniel Hackett-Russell Wilson era and has since formed a terrific partnership with Broncos head coach Sean Payton. Together, the two have presided over back-to-back winning seasons that include an AFC West title, No. 1 seed, and a playoff victory.

Regarded as an elite drafter, Paton is chiefly responsible for importing several Broncos All-Pros and Pro Bowlers, including cornerback Patrick Surtain II, outside linebacker Nik Bonitto, and offensive guard Quinn Meinerz.

“I think it’s been good, and it keeps growing. It’s been outstanding," Paton said last week on his relationship with Payton. "We met in our interview, and I think he refers to that interview in Westlake. I knew then that we would be aligned in how we wanted to build this. That has just continued to grow. You know how much he loves the draft process and the personnel process. Not only does he love it, he’s really good at it. I mean he’s really good. He knows what he wants. He articulates it really well to all of the scouts, so we all know what a Denver Bronco player at this position should look like. His staff is really good at it. We enjoy being around each other. It’s not always easy, and it shouldn’t be easy. Winning is not easy, but I just think it just keeps getting stronger. I’m very fortunate to have him here with me.”

Crazier things have transpired in the NFL, but it be a massive shock if Paton shook loose from his current post to reunite with the organization he not long ago defected.

Paton to Ink Extension this Offseason?

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported last month that while Paton would be a "hot" name on the open market, it's more probable he stays with the Broncos on a new, long-term extension this offseason.

"GM George Paton is finishing the fifth year of a six-year deal. He doesn't have an extension yet. Signs point to Paton staying in Denver," Fowler reported on Jan. 7. "The Broncos have 24 regular-season wins in the past two years with Paton and head coach Sean Payton together. The drafts have been successful. Perhaps Denver works out an extension this offseason. But if he became available for some reason, he'd be a hot GM candidate."

Coming off one of the best seasons in franchise history, Paton would likely be among the league's highest-paid general managers should he put pen to paper with Denver.