Giants HC Brian Daboll Offers Bold Take on Broncos' Defense
The Denver Broncos have won three in a row, returning home from a long two-week road trip to Philadelphia and then London. The resurgent New York Giants hope to put the kybosh on the Broncos' winning streak, led by head coach Brian Daboll and his duo of offensive rookies.
First-round quarterback Jaxson Dart and fourth-round running back Cam Skattebo have already laid claim to a starting job in New York, and there's no question they've energized the team. However, they've yet to face a buzzsaw quite like this Broncos defense, which Daboll said is "as good as it gets."
"They're impressive. They're impressive every game. They create a lot of negative plays. They have 30 sacks in six games. There were nine last week, I think," Daboll said on Wednesday.
The NFL's leader in sacks is Broncos rush linebacker Nik Bonitto, whom Daboll seems to be quite cognizant of for obvious reasons.
"They rotate guys. But Bonitto is an unbelievable pass rusher. You can't have a plan for all of them," Daboll said. "They all can rush. I think 12 guys have at least a sack on their defense."
Making the Broncos extra tricky to scheme against is the complementary relationship between that ferocious front seven and the secondary, led by All-Pro Patrick Surtain II. It's what you'd call an embarrassment of riches on defense, but the Broncos have been beaten this year; twice.
"We've got the reigning defensive player of the year, as a corner, Surtain II, an Alabama guy. They're just really good," Daboll said. "They play good coverage, complemented with the front. They disguise well. They're as good as it gets right now."
Huge Respect for Sean Payton
Daboll is an offensive-minded coach, but he is the head coach, which means he's also responsible for what the Broncos do offensively, led by Payton. The Giants' boss has a lot of respect for this week's opponent.
"Coach Payton, on the offensive side, has won a bunch of games in this league. Really good offensive scheme. Bo Nix has done a good job with him," Daboll said. "Four talented receivers. Different tight end groupings. [Broncos running back J.K.] Dobbins, who can take it to distance, [RJ Harvey] another productive rookie running back. Can do a lot of different things. Run-wise, bootlegs, screens. You name it, they have it."
Webb Faces a Former Mentor
One of Daboll's former protégés is Davis Webb, the Broncos' quarterbacks coach and pass game coordinator. Webb's last season playing quarterback in the NFL was 2022 with the Giants, which was Daboll's first year as head coach.
But Webb had followed Daboll from Buffalo to New York. The two spent four years together as coach and quarterback between two teams.
Within a matter of weeks, Davis went from playing to coaching when Payton called him about the Broncos' vacancy at quarterbacks coach.
Davis was a career backup in the NFL, but he's known for his meticulous football IQ, and he brings that experience of playing the position. Those traits make for an excellent coach for Nix, who has benefited greatly from Davis' tutelage.
"I would just say I've known Davis for a long time. He was a pleasure to work with. Incredibly smart. Could see the game the right way," Daboll said. "He's always primarily been a backup quarterback. But (he) offered a lot of good insight in those meetings. Someone I have a great deal of respect for. Working with him, player-coach. But now on the coaching side of it, I'm proud of him. Not a lot of guys just do that and jump right in and become a quarterback coach. He's done a great job with Bo."
Daboll is proud of Davis and happy for his early coaching success, but make no mistake; he knows Payton is the boss and the play-caller.
"This is Coach Payton's offense. Coach Payton's got 180-plus wins. Super Bowl. Go on and on," Daboll said. "But Davis was one of my favorite guys that I had to work with in my time at Buffalo and here. He's doing a great job."
Payton allowed Davis to call the offensive plays in the Broncos' second preseason game this past summer. Considering Davis' history with Daboll and the Giants, perhaps Payton will dial up one his pass game coordinator's plays to throw at one of his old mentors.
Daboll clearly has a lot of respect for Payton, Vance Joseph, Davis, and the Broncos. Let's hope the Broncos are also giving the Giants the respect they deserve.
The Broncos are home favorites. But with that rookie swagger and familiarity, the Giants are no joke. There's a reason for the age-old NFL maxim "Any given Sunday."