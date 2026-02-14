Why the Broncos’ Biggest 2026 Decision Revolves Around Bo Nix

The Denver Broncos are coming off an amazing season. Winners of 14 regular-season games, the Broncos won the AFC West crown for the first time in 10 years and clinched the No. 1 playoff seed.

An injury to Bo Nix in the divisional round of the playoffs negated the Broncos' homefield advantage the following week, precipitating an earlier exit from the postseason that the team had planned. Nix took the Broncos far last season, no doubt.

But how much further could the Broncos go in 2026 if they gave Nix some better weapons? Courtland Sutton turned in a Pro Bowl season, but after J.K. Dobbins went down with a season-ending foot injury, the well ran dry when it came to the Broncos' skill positions.

Since the season, our focus here at Denver Broncos On SI has been finding skill-position upgrades in free agency and the draft. That is easily the Broncos' primary roster need, and Pro Football Focus ' Bradley Locker would agree, citing arsenal upgrades around Nix as the team's biggest decision this offseason.

"Denver’s offense finished the year 17th in EPA per play and 20th in scoring drive rate, and its combination of running backs, receivers and tight ends were a large reason why. The Broncos’ 67.6 PFF receiving grade ranked 26th, while its 77.9 PFF rushing grade was 19th," Locker wrote.

"Sean Payton has at least two solid returning players in receiver Courtland Sutton and second-year running back RJ Harvey, but the Broncos could use another running back, receiver and tight end. Will the Broncos add at least a star in free agency, and could they double-dip late in the first round?"

Double-Dipping

Nov 16, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier (25) breaks a tackle from Carolina Panthers safety Tre'von Moehrig (7) in the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

It wouldn't surprise me if the Broncos spend in free agency and draft early at the skill positions. I vacillate daily on which position is the greater need: wide receiver or running back.

Right now, I err on the side of running back, just because Harvey's down-to-down consistency as a rusher was so poor. He's a great weapon and very handy in the passing game, but his red-zone value isn't enough to justify moving into the 2026 season with him at the top of the running back depth chart.

I would be surprised if the Broncos don't bring back Dobbins. He wants to come back , but that can't be the team's only move at running back. I see the Broncos spending next month on a back like Kenneth Walker III, Breece Hall, or Tyler Allgeier.

In the draft, there are some very intriguing wide receiver options. And as it stands, the Broncos' draft war chest is full, so they could move around in Round 1 if it meant locking in that true blue-chip wideout.

Tight end remains a pickle for Denver, but Evan Engram gives them a solid pass-catching threat. What the Broncos need is a dual-threat in-line guy — a true Y tight end — and it's hard to find prospects in the draft that are able to do that out of the box.

That's why I like Dallas Goedert as a possible free-agent target for Denver. Or David Njoku, though he'll be pricey to get signed.

Either way, the Broncos have Nix on a cost-controlled contract for three more years, so if they want to capitalize on it, now's the time to truly go hard on building the nest around him. The defense and offensive line are good — for the most part. Mission accomplished there.

Now it's time to equally invest in Nix's arsenal.