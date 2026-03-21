Waddle’s ‘Feels Like Home’ Admission Signals Something Bigger for Broncos

The Denver Broncos believe Jaylen Waddle will fit right in with what the team has cooking. The Sean Payton regime has coveted Waddle for some time, and after a protracted negotiating period with the new Miami Dolphins, the Broncos got the trade done , giving up a first and third-round pick in this year's draft, while swapping fourth-rounders.

The trade agreement happened on Tuesday. By Wednesday, Waddle was in Denver to undergo his physical, which he passed with flying colors. From there, he held court with the local press in a virtual zoom call, revealing that Denver is already feeling like home.

“My time here has been great. It feels like home, feels like family," Waddle said . "Everyone has been welcoming. It’s been great.”

The Denver Post's Parker Gabriel reported that Waddle went to dinner with Broncos quarterback Bo Nix that night. Those two have much to discuss, and Waddle has a big playbook to learn between now and July.

Payton doesn't plan on the Broncos' cleats hitting the grass until June , using May to extend Phase 1 of the offseason training program so his players can lift and mingle before getting to anything remotely resembling a football activity outdoors. So, Waddle's got time to assimilate the playbook.

Waddle's Playmaking Impact

Dec 7, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) makes a catch for a touchdown against the New York Jets during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images | Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

Broncos fans are already daydreaming about how Waddle will change the offense. Last season, Nix targeted Courtland Sutton and Troy Franklin with north of 200 balls, and half of those now could be going Waddle's way.

Such is the nature of the NFL. When a big splash is made, it always puts at least one player on notice , and in this instance, it's Franklin. That's not to say he won't have a role, but it remains to be seen which receiver Payton predominantly envisions as the third guy on the field.

Of course, the Broncos will rotate receivers in and out, with the likes of Pat Bryant and Marvin Mims Jr. also getting snaps, but the top dogs will be the highly paid Sutton and Waddle. That being the case, Waddle doesn't perceive a "true No. 1" in Payton's offense, and looks forward to making plays however his number gets called. It's all about winning to Waddle.

“I don’t think there are No. 1s, everyone is here to make plays and try to win," Waddle said. "That’s ultimately the goal for the team and for the organization."

Still, it was noteworthy to hear Waddle call every current Broncos receiver on the roster by name on Wednesday. This is a man who knows exactly what he's doing, even mentioning Lil'Jordan Humphrey, from whom Waddle managed to get the No. 17 jersey.

"I think it’s going to be a fun group," Waddle said. "They have a lot of talent with ‘Court’, ‘Marv’, Troy, Pat, Lil’Jordan [Humphrey]. I’m here to help in every fashion, making plays and learning. I’m excited to learn from them and [for] them to learn from me. It should be fun; it should be great.”

Payton talked about Waddle's " grit " in a brief chat with Kay Adams on Friday, and how hard the sixth-year pro competes. Payton didn't specifically mention Waddle's 4.3 speed, explosiveness, route-running, and overall playmaking ability, but he did highlight how great he'd be in the Fanatics Flag Football Classic in Los Angeles.

Waddle is going to fit right in with what Payton has been cultivating for the past three years. There's a reason Waddle was coveted by Denver, and it's going to be fun to watch.

“I think I just bring another playmaker to the team," Waddle said. "Someone that can help out and try to make plays to the best of my ability.”

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