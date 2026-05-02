Broncos Key Offseason Dates to Remember: Rookie Minicamp, OTAs & Training Camp

The Denver Broncos are coming off one of the best seasons they've had in the 21st century. It didn't end with Lombardi triumph, but the 2025 Broncos tied the all-time franchise record of 14 wins, won the AFC West for the 16th time, earned the AFC's No. 1 playoff seed, and won their first playoff game since 2015.

The 2025 Broncos seemed like a team destined for the Super Bowl — then it all came crashing down when Bo Nix suffered a broken ankle one game away from the conference title game that ended his campaign and torpedoed the team's World Championship hopes.

Still, it was one heck of a ride for a fan base that had been stuck in the NFL doldrums for nearly a decade before the arrival of head coach Sean Payton and Nix. The Broncos struck deep into the playoffs, and because of that, Payton has opted to start their offseason training program a bit later.

The Broncos will begin their offseason training program on Monday, May 4. From there, it'll be a month-long period of strength and conditioning and team meetings before the cleats ever hit the grass for anything football-oriented.

Broncos' Offseason Schedule

Offseason Training Program : May 4

: May 4 Rookie Minicamp : May 8-10

: May 8-10 OTAs : June 2-4 & June 16-18

: June 2-4 & June 16-18 Mandatory Minicamp: June 16-18

"Our players won’t be in our building until May, the first Monday in May. I think it’s the third or fourth. All of May will just be weightlifting," Payton said back in March. "You’ll see us on the field in June. We’ll have two weeks ofOTAsand a week of mini camp, but I don’t want them to feel like they were just here. So we’ve done that before. I think it’s important, and I think the players appreciate it because they were just here.”

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) during organized team activities at Centura Health Training Center. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

It's going to make the offseason feel a bit long, but in the end, it's for the best. Payton knows what he's doing.

The Broncos just welcomed seven new draft picks to the fold and signed 14 college free agents . Rookie minicamp will be the second week of May (8-10), and from there, it'll be a long three weeks until OTAs begin.

Training Camp

We don't know the exact training camp dates, but we know it'll be late July, roughly six weeks after the end of mandatory minicamp.

Initially, Nix was expected to be back from his ankle surgery and subsequent recovery by June, in time for OTAs, but recent reports that he underwent a " cleanup procedure " may have pushed his return to training camp. Now, keep in mind, this new timeline is reported, and the Broncos have yet to comment on Nix or confirm whether fans won't see him on the field until training camp.

Nix has posted a video of him running on that ankle , so it's unclear whether the cleanup procedure really was a setback at all relative to the timetable. Whenever he returns, he'll have plenty of time to get acclimated and lead the Broncos into the 2026 regular season.

With the new rookie class and Jaylen Waddle on board, it's going to be a fun Broncos campaign.

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