J.K. Dobbins Nearing Milestone No Broncos RB Has Reached Since 2006
The Denver Broncos aren't supposed to be very good in early-start games on the East Coast. Then again, the Broncos won two such games back-to-back early last season, throwing that preconception on its ear.
This week's early-start game on the East Coast will be about as difficult as it gets. The Broncos will face the defending World Champion Philadelphia Eagles.
Up to this point in the 2025 season, the Broncos have yet to play fully up to their potential, although last week's 28-3 drubbing of the Joe Burrow-less Cincinnati Bengals was a commanding victory. If the Broncos are going to sneak an upset at 'The Link,' they'll need their best players to play... well, the best.
Entering Week 5, several Broncos are approaching some career milestones and a few records. Let's examine what's on the table individually on Sunday.
Broncos Looking for the Century Mark on the Ground
The Broncos need 100 rushing yards to become first Broncos team since 2006 to rush for 100 yards in each of the first five games of a season. That was the Mike Shanahan era, and it's been pretty cool to see the 2025 Broncos' recommitment to the ground attack.
Sean Payton Could Tie Two Contemporaries
Payton needs one victory to tie Jeff Fisher and John Harbaugh for the 14th-most regular-season wins in NFL history. Last week, Payton's victory tied him with his mentor, Bill Parcells. Sunday, Payton gets the chance to pass him by.
Bo Nix in Search of Two Touchdowns Through the Air
Nix needs two passing touchdowns to tie quarterbacks Josh Allen and Joe Burrow for the fifth-most games with multiple passing scores since 2024. That's some rarefied company Nix finds himself with.
Courtland Sutton Could Climb Higher in Team History Books
Sutton needs 89 receiving yards to tie wide receiver Vance Johnson for the eighth-most receiving yards in team history. Also, with one more touchdown, Sutton would tie wide receiver Steve Watson for the ninth-most touchdown receptions in team history.
J.K. Dobbins Seeks to Ring the Bell
Dobbins needs 64 rushing yards to tie running back Tatum Bell for the most yards on the ground by a Bronco through five games of a season since 2006. If Dobbins eclipses the 100-yard mark in Philly, he'll become the first Bronco since running back Phillip Lindsay (2018) to post 100 yards rushing in back-to-back games.
Nik Bonitto Walking in Von Miller's Footsteps
Bonitto needs 1.5 sacks to become the first Bronco since outside linebacker Von Miller in 2014 to record 1.5 sacks in three consecutive games. Bonitto has begun to evoke many Miller memories for Broncos Country. It's been uncanny.
What if Jonathon Cooper Gets Three Sacks?
Cooper needs 3.0 sacks to tie defensive end Bobby McCray for the most sacks by a seventh-round pick in his first five seasons since 1994. Cooper's single-game career high is two sacks, which he's hit multiple times. Three would be the charm, though.