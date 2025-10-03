Mile High Roundtable: Broncos at Eagles | Week 5 | Predictions & Picks
The Denver Broncos will take to the road this weekend for an East Coast early-game tilt vs. the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles. Some Broncos players have called this game a "measuring stick," and it definitely is.
The Broncos are two slightly different bounces away from being undefeated themselves. Alas, self-inflicted wounds at the most inopportune time led to back-to-back losses, but the Broncos got back on the horse, so to speak, with a victory last week.
The Eagles are the defending World Champions, so how will the Broncos measure up? Let's go around the table to see how the Denver Broncos On SI/Mile High Huddle staff envision this one shaking out.
Be sure to follow our editorial staff and excellent writers on X/Twitter, which are linked next to each author's name.
James Campbell (@JamesC_MHH) 3-1: Sure, the Broncos could beat the Eagles, but this is not particularly likely given it's a short week on the road vs. the undefeated, defending Super Bowl Champions. To have a chance, the Broncos need to be good in all phases, limit negative plays and turnovers and play a clean, disciplined game. It should be close, but the Eagles pull away late.
Pick: Eagles 35, Broncos 17
Thomas Hall (@ThomasHallNFL) 3-1: If this game was in Denver, the Broncos would have a chance of upsetting the reigning World Champs, but on the road, the Eagles have the advantage. The Broncos are playing undisciplined too often and until they clean that up, their ability to beat good teams is unrealistic. The Eagles will find plenty of running room and that will spell doom for a team that needs to prove it is a contender.
Pick: Eagles 30, Broncos 20
Chad Jensen (@ChadNJensen) 3-1: The Broncos are riding high after their commanding win over the Cincinnati Bengals. As Bo Nix said, any win in the league provides momentum, but was Monday night's victory enough to stanch the bleeding of the Broncos' penchant for shooting themselves in the foot? I have my doubts, but this Eagles team isn't impervious to any and all threats. If the Broncos play a clean game, and execute, this one could come down to the final moments. Philly's experience in high-pressure situations ultimately makes the difference as the Broncos lose close.
Pick: Eagles 27, Broncos 24
Zack Kelberman (@KelbermanNFL) 3-1: Here we've arrived, at the biggest barometer for the Broncos yet this year — the defending champions. A far cry from the Bengals, and even the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Chargers. And on the road in an early time slot, to boot. If the Broncos play as they did against Cincy (minus the penalties), they'll certainly be competitive and perhaps snatch an upset victory. But I've got trust issues that aren't going away after just one game.
Pick: Eagles 20, Broncos 16
Nick Kendell (@NickKendellMHH) 3-1: The Broncos are feeling themselves after a drubbing of Cincinnati at home but now comes one of the team’s toughest challenges of the year on the road in Philadelphia, on a short week on the East Coast against an Eagles team that is 4-0 despite some struggles this season. The Eagles feel like they just have a bit too much star power and can neutralize the advantages the Broncos have against most teams along the line of scrimmage. Nix will need to play one of the best games of his career for Denver to win in Philly for the first time since 1986.
Pick: Eagles 26, Broncos 16
Bob Morris (@BobMorrisSports) 3-1: The Eagles are 4-0 but their overall play has been mixed, from having to rally when trailing 26-7 against the Los Angeles Rams to taking a 24-6 halftime lead over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and withstanding a late rally. Interestingly, the Broncos have the second-most offensive snaps with a lead (155) and have led in all four games going into the fourth quarter, but as with the Eagles, their play has been mixed. Unlike the Eagles, the Broncos were unable to put two games away. The Bengals game saw some improvement from the Broncos but there are still issues to clean up. Here’s hoping the Broncos can minimize their mistakes but, while the Eagles aren’t quite a dominant team, beating them will be a difficult task.
Pick: Eagles 23, Broncos 17
Erick Trickel (@ErickTrickel) 3-1: This is the toughest game of the season and one where an upset could set the Broncos up with confidence to string six or seven wins together, as their schedule is full of teams they should beat after the Eagles. Even though they're undefeated, the Eagles have had issues running the ball, especially between the tackles, with Saquon Barkley barely averaging over 3.0 yards per carry. Denver needs to run the ball effectively and control the clock, taking calculated risks against a passing defense that has done well this season while keeping the Eagles' offense behind schedule. It's a tough ask, and while the Broncos keep it close, they fall short.
Pick: Eagles 23, Broncos 21
Dylan Von Arx (@DylanVonArxMHH) 3-1: After squashing the Burrow-less Bengals, the Broncos face an entirely different level of competition in the Super Bowl Champion Eagles. Despite their 4-0 start, the Eagles aren't the powerhouse they were last year and are vulnerable defending the run up the middle and have struggled to get their own ground game going. That being said, I'm still not convinced the Broncos are ready to compete with the big dogs, so until they beat a contender, I can't pick them to beat the defending champs.
Pick: Eagles 24, Broncos 20
Keith Cummings (@KeithC_NFL) 2-2: Signs of recovery against the Bengals will be tested to the maximum on Sunday when the Broncos roll into Philadelphia. Nix will find it more difficult to gain traction against the Philly defense, but the emergence of J.K. Dobbins figures to help massively. In truth, the Eagles have been winning the close ones they usually do, but this time, the Broncos stunningly prevail in overtime.
Pick: Broncos 24, Eagles 21
Carl Dumler (@CarlDumlerMHH) 2-2: These two teams are closer in talent than most would want to admit around the league. The Eagles have some issues rushing and stopping the run this year. This comes down to whether the Broncos can play the cleanest game of the season so far (penalties and turnovers) and whether Sean Payton can stay committed to the run game early in this one. The Eagles win a close one with another Broncos fourth-quarter letdown that gives up a late touchdown.
Pick: Eagles 24, Broncos 21
Luke Patterson (@LukePattersonLP) 2-2: Week 5’s matchup against Philly will be a measuring moment for Payton and the Broncos. Don’t let the Eagles' undefeated record fool you, as Barkley continues to be more of an offensive weapon in the pass game and hasn’t logged a 100-yard rushing performance this season. Vic Fangio’s secondary is vulnerable right now, dealing with injuries and a changing of the guard. Nobody wins more in the month of October than Payton, and I’m sensing an upset on Sunday at ‘The Link.’
Pick: Broncos 27, Eagles 24
Lance Sanderson (@LanceS_MHH) 2-2: I'm not picking the Broncos to win this weekend, but I wouldn't be surprised if they do. Philly is having issues in the trenches on both sides of the ball, which is a stark contrast to years prior. If the Broncos do win, it'll be because they control the game on the ground offensively. That said, the big matchup here is Fangio against Nix, and that defensive mastermind is likely going to put Bo in a blender on Sunday.
Pick: Eagles 20, Broncos 16
Ron White (@RonWhiteNFL) 2-2: The Week 5 matchup vs. the Eagles will be the toughest test so far this season for the Broncos. This is not a moment for Payton to deploy a frequent passing attack against Fangio’s defense. The formula is simple: run the football and stop the run on defense. Even with the aforementioned philosophy, the Eagles find ways to win games and, unfortunately, this week is no different.
Pick: Eagles 26, Broncos 21