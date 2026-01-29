Former OC Joe Lombardi Reveals Truth Behind Broncos Firing

Less than 24 hours after being relieved of his duties, now-former Broncos offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi opened up about his sudden divorce from longtime ally and head coach Sean Payton, who made several staff changes in the wake of Denver's loss to the Patriots in the AFC Championship.

"Sean decided to move on," Lombardi told The Denver Gazette's Chris Tomasson on Wednesday. "I don’t think it’s ever a surprise. You could tell he was in one of those moods where he felt like some changes needed to be made, and I guess he decided one of those was me. I’ve been around him long enough to kind of read the tea leaves."

Lombardi first joined forces with Payton in 2007 as an offensive assistant with the New Orleans Saints. The duo reunited upon the latter becoming the Broncos' head man in 2023; Lombardi was given the title of coordinator despite Payton insisting on calling his own plays.

Seen as the third in a four-man support system for quarterback Bo Nix (including Payton, QBs coach Davis Webb, and senior assistant Pete Carmichael), Lombardi has helped develop Nix into a franchise signal-caller who this season delivered 14-3 Denver an AFC West title, No. 1 seed, and upset victory over the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round of the playoffs.

Nix, however, suffered a fractured bone in his ankle during the final stages of the Bills game, forcing him to miss the AFC title contest. His backup, Jarrett Stidham, was less than stellar in his stead, throwing for just 133 yards and committing two turnovers in the 10-7 defeat, one of which directly led to a Patriots touchdown — the deciding points.

After the loss, Payton repeatedly harped on multiple drops that were committed by Stidham's receivers, a theme that persisted throughout the 2025 campaign.

"Yes, there were too many [drops] even down the stretch. ... I think that there's a proper way to catch a football, and most of the time, it's with your thumbs together, not the other way around," he told reporters during Tuesday's press conference. "The other way around, I'm serious, only exists when the ball is below your belly button. Even the deep balls should be caught with your thumbs together. So we have to be better at that.”

Along with Lombardi, the Broncos also fired wide receivers coach Keary Colbert and cornerbacks coach Addison Lynch. These terminations were announced by the team soon after Payton concluded his presser, officially launching a full-scale search for their replacements.

“I think it’s part of the business," Lombardi told Tomasson. "I mean, he employed me for a long time. I’m appreciative of that.”

Lombardi Plays Down Fall-Man Narrative

Given the timing of his pink slip and the nature of Denver's loss to the Patriots — an offensive strugglefest catalyzed by several questionable decisions from Payton — some wondered whether Lombardi was made a scapegoat by his close friend.

To which Lombardi disagrees.

"We made it to the AFC Championship," he told Tomasson. "I don’t know why there needs to be a scapegoat, so I’m not sure what I’m being scapegoated for. I thought it was a good season. So no, I didn’t feel like that. (Payton) just wanted to go in another direction."