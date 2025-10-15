Broncos OLB Jonathon Cooper Scores First-Career NFL Award
Denver Broncos outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper has been named AFC Defensive Player of the Week for his monstrous performance in last Sunday's narrow win over the New York Jets, the NFL announced Wednesday.
With fellow OLB Nik Bonitto capturing the award in Week 5, this marks the first time in franchise history that two Broncos players were consecutively selected as Defensive Player of the Week. It's also the first such career accolade for Cooper.
A 2021 seventh-round pick who's far exceeded his draft status, Cooper piled up five combined tackles, three quarterback hits, and two sacks amid Denver's 13-11 victory over New York in London. His were among nine total sacks on Jets quarterback Justin Fields, who was held to -10 passing yards on the afternoon — the fewest allowed by any team in an NFL game since 1998.
"It was a defensive team today, and I hope to consider it a defensive team all season," Broncos head coach Sean Payton said after the game. "I mean, I think in order to win, I think that's extremely necessary in our league, and they were something."
Through six games, Cooper has totaled 11 pressures, seven QB hits, 4.5 sacks, and four tackles-for-loss, grading out as Pro Football Focus' No. 40 EDGE among 110 qualifiers. He's currently in the second season of the four-year, $54 million extension he signed last November.
Arguably the league's most underrated pass-rusher, Cooper together with Bonitto form indisputably the sport's top bookends — pillars of a defense that's on pace to set a new NFL record for most sacks in a single season.
"I think he’s the best pass rusher," Cooper said of Bonitto on Oct. 8. "I’ve said this before, he’s been top of this league for a while. His instincts are off the charts, his get off, the way he plays the game, the way he approaches. He’s smarter than what you give him credit for. He’s smart out there. He’s a great teammate, he’s a great dude. You live right and you do things right, the success comes. So for everything that he’s doing, more power to him. I couldn’t be happier. I couldn’t be happier, more proud of my guy, honestly.”