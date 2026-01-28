Key Defenders for Broncos to Monitor During Senior Bowl Week

The Denver Broncos' defense had a good season and played a great game in the loss in the AFC championship game. With the Broncos' season over and the draft process getting into full swing, it's worth remembering that keeping a strength a strength is a must.

There are areas where the Broncos' defense can still use some pieces to take it to another level or replace potential losses in free agency.

There is a ton of defensive talent at the Senior Bowl, and limiting it to only 10 players was difficult. But after highlighting 10 players on offense to keep an eye on for the Broncos, it is time to look at the defensive side of the ball.

Caleb Banks | NT | Florida

This is a big opportunity for the nose tackle who missed all but 96 snaps this season due to injury, after having a great 2024 campaign. Banks is big and physical with plenty of juice as a pass rusher.

Lee Hunter | NT | Texas Tech

There are nose tackles throughout this class, and Hunter has a great chance to keep improving his stock, as he has done all season. He's excellent as a run defender and more than a threat as a pass rusher inside.

Deven Eastern | NT | Minnesota

Eastern is another nose tackle, but he isn’t much of a pass rusher and more of a pure run defender. When he plays with good pad level, he can be hard to move, but consistent pad level is an issue with his height.

Gracen Halton | IDL | Oklahoma

Halton is a versatile defender who can move around the line and does well getting after the quarterback. As the Broncos look to potentially replace John Franklin-Myers, with on-roster options like Sav’ion Jones and Eyioma Uwazurike, Halton could be a good addition to the competition and rotation.

LT Overton | Edge | Alabama

Another potential Franklin-Myers replacement, Overton, doesn’t have ideal length or weight, making him a bit of a tweener. However, he has a frame to add more weight and a skill set that can be developed to be that kind of player.

Zion Young | Edge | Missouri

Oct 18, 2025; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Missouri Tigers defensive end Zion Young (9) moves in to tackle Auburn Tigers quarterback Jackson Arnold (11) during the fourth quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. | John Reed-Imagn Images

Young is a tall, lengthy edge rusher who gives the Broncos a different body type than they have in the room. The Broncos have great edge depth, but as I wrote earlier, they can keep a strength a strength by continuing to add to the room.

Dani Dennis-Sutton | Edge | Penn State

There is a lot to be said about being one of the few players to play in the bowl game, and Dennis-Sutton was that for Penn State. He is another tall, lengthy edge defender who is a different type of player than the Broncos have in the room.

Jack Kelly | LB | BYU

Kelly is an old-school linebacker type who weighs 246 pounds but doesn’t have the length you want in modern linebackers. He is extremely smart and can still work in coverage. The concern is the length of coverage, but also as a tackler, as he had 15 missed tackles last season.

Jacob Rodriguez | LB | Texas Tech

Rodriguez is another linebacker who may not have the length you want in the NFL, both in coverage and as a tackler, with 20 missed tackles last season. His instincts and awareness can carry him a long way, and there are linebackers in the NFL who lack that length, but they make up for it with the intangibles.

Julian Neal | CB | Arkansas

Neal is a long, physical corner, which would fit with what the Broncos do in their coverages if they stick with it this next season. Defensive backs are going to be hard to gauge with the status of defensive Vance Joseph still up in the air, and it's unclear what type of coverage system they'll use next year if he does get hired away.

