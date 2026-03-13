One LB Target for Broncos in Each Round of the Draft

With the return of Justin Strnad and Alex Singleton , the Denver Broncos have their starting linebacker positions locked in for 2026.

While there is a strong group of free-agent options, there is also a strong class of linebackers in the 2026 NFL draft. With the way the free-agent linebacker market has shot up, the draft is the cheaper way to go.

Using the Consensus Big Board at MockDraftDatabase.com , we are going to break down one linebacker option in each round for the Broncos. Yesterday, we did the same for running backs .

Round 1 Option: CJ Allen | Georgia

Allen is a smart, downhill linebacker who can be trusted to call the defense's plays. There are some concerns about his length, coverage, and impact plays. Still, Allen is a good run defender between the tackles and sideline-to-sideline.

The fact that Allen was able to step in as the gold dot player at a young age really speaks to his football intelligence and communication skills in making sure everyone is lined up and knows what they're doing. Even with some coverage issues, he can handle some short zones and can be effective as a blitzer. He is a downhill and lateral linebacker.

Round 2 Option: Jake Golday | Cincinnati

Oct 25, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Baylor Bears tight end Michael Trigg (1) is unable to hold on to a catch as he is tackled by Cincinnati Bearcats linebacker Jake Golday (11) and defensive back Tre Gola-Callard (6) in the second half at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

Golday is tall and fits the modern mold of a coverage linebacker, but he struggles with his change of direction because he has trouble sinking his hips. In college, he was trusted to work out in the slot as a cover guy, and he did extremely well, even against smaller and faster slot receivers.

With the coverage upside, Golday has issues working downhill from blitzing, to taking on blocks, shedding blocks, and even triggering downhill. The overall downside of being a linebacker is a concern for Golday, but as the NFL is a passing league, his coverage upside is very intriguing.

Round 3 Option: Kyle Louis | Pittsburgh

Nov 15, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker Kyle Louis (9) in action against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

On the note of coverage upside, Louis may be the best cover linebacker in the draft, and that's because he is essentially a safety. He's extremely undersized and light, which means the defensive line has to cover for him against the run.

That size difference is why Louis isn’t as highly rated as Golday, who is 6-foot-4 and over 245 pounds, while Louis is 5-foot-11 and 220-ish pounds.

If you don’t have a strong defensive line or have a run defense scheme predicated on linebackers taking on blocks or causing disruption, Louis isn’t going to be their guy. His projection to the NFL is extremely difficult because of how small he is.

Round 4 Option: Harold Perkins Jr. | LSU

Sep 7, 2024; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Nicholls State Colonels quarterback Pat McQuaide (7) rolls out of the pocket against LSU Tigers linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. (7) during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Perkins is another undersized linebacker, but he also had medical concerns during his evaluation. His play also dropped off after the injury, and he has not looked close to the same caliber as before. He is a smart linebacker who is quick with his reads and quick to react as the play develops.

The problem is that Perkins's football intelligence doesn’t show in coverage; he looks lost and flustered a lot. His run-defender role is there, but his blitzing ability isn’t, and his size raises flags. Perkins is going to be a scheme-specific player, but he also adds some good special-teams ability.

Round 5 Option: Kaleb Elarms-Orr | TCU

Sep 20, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs linebacker Kaleb Elarms-Orr (3) rushes the line during the game between the TCU Horned Frogs and the SMU Mustangs at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

If you want to be on the side of athleticism and football traits with the downside of hoping to get the instincts and football IQ up to snuff, then Elarms-Orr is a good option. His instincts and play recognition are awful, but he has flashed the athleticism to make up for it.

Linebackers who lack football IQ and instincts have a tougher time transitioning to the NFL, as the cerebral aspect of the position is, in many ways, more important than physical attributes. The flashes of great linebacker play are there, but the pieces need to be put together upstairs.

Round 6 Option: Keyshaun Elliott | Arizona State

Oct 18, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils linebacker Keyshaun Elliott (44) against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Elliott is a downhill linebacker who doesn’t offer a lot of upside in coverage. His instincts and football IQ appear questionable at best, even working downhill, and he tends to make up for it with pure tenacity.

Elliott does have heavy hands when taking on blocks, but he doesn’t engage with leverage, which makes it difficult for him to disengage. The overall speed, burst, and athleticism raise serious doubts about his development in a pass-happy NFL.

Round 7 Option: Red Murdock | Buffalo

Sep 2, 2023; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers running back Braelon Allen (0) rushes with the football as Buffalo Bulls linebacker Red Murdock (2) defends during the third quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

It’ll be interesting to see where Murdock ends up, as Dane Brugler of The Athletic recently tapped him as a possible top-100 player. Murdock has great production but is another linebacker with coverage concerns due to instincts, coverage awareness, and stiff movement.

Now, Murdock holds an NCAA record with 17 fumbles forced, and not only does he have great technique for prying the ball away, but he is relentless about it. That's great, but the issues in coverage and even sideline-to-sideline are hard to overlook, even with that outstanding knack for forcing fumbles.