Bo Nix’s Comments Don’t Signal a Conflict With Sean Payton

Sean Payton and Bo Nix may have gotten their wires crossed on the quarterback's season-ending ankle injury. However, Denver Broncos fans can safely stop short of declaring that the disconnect represents a wedge between head coach and quarterback, but it was a curious development this week.

Following the Broncos' 33-30 overtime win over the Buffalo Bills, Payton took to the podium for a second post-game presser and revealed to the world that Nix had fractured his ankle and was done for the year. In that moment, Payton relayed something Nix had told him after the X-rays came through: that this was his third ankle injury, with one coming in high school, another in college, and this one in the pros.

"I don't think he really should share how many surgeries I've had in the past, to be honest with you, he doesn't even really know that," Nix said via conference call on Wednesday, courtesy of ESPN 's Jeff Legwold . "But it's going to be good to get back, get back to work... Nothing really that concerns me, nothing that scares me moving forward."

Nix making himself available to the media for an end-of-season presser on Wednesday spoke volumes about his growth as a quarterback. But holding court virtually with the press may have also been partially motivated by a desire to set the record straight on something else Payton said.

During Payton's end-of-season presser on Tuesday, he said that Nix's surgery process revealed that he was "predisposed" to something like this happening to his ankle. Basically, that Nix fracturing his ankle was only a matter of time and it finally happened against the Bills.

That's not exactly true, according to Nix.

"Nothing predisposed, nothing that was there originally," Nix said of his ankle. "That might have gotten confused. Just a simple step with my foot up in the air, my body weight came down on it, sort of got twisted up. It could have been a worse landing, but I think all that force went into the only place it could."

As Nix said, the water was muddied when conveying the medical specifics of the quarterback's surgery to Payton. That can be understandable, but usually, a team leader, let alone a head coach, doesn't speak to a serious injury to a marquee player unless it's quite crystal-clear.

What makes it even more curious is Payton's stingy reticence to ever speak about player injuries publicly. In the one instance where he opted to let his hair down a bit and open up, it ended up coming back to bite him somewhat with Nix's virtual presser to correct the record.

Nix Will be Back in May

Jan 17, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) scrambles during overtime of an AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Buffalo Bills at Empower Field at Mile High. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Nix will be back on the field by May , about when the Broncos will be in phase one of their offseason training program. Nix's competitive DNA should reassure fans that he won't let things fester with Coach Payton over the long haul, and kudos to the young quarterback for clarifying things.

Nix's disappointment in missing the AFC championship game still likely lingers. Broncos backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham struggled to lead the offense, especially in the second-half blizzard, as the New England Patriots pulled out the 10-7 win to advance to Super Bowl 60.

Watching the Broncos exit the playoffs at the hands of the Patriots, without him on the field, put a lot of fuel on Nix's fire for next season.

"You go down, the show just keeps right on going," Nix said of missing the AFC title game. "That's the toughest part. You feel like you've got a little [fear of missing out]. You just miss being out there."

There's bound to be much talk and speculation over the injury and the manner in which Payton has seemingly gone off script with Nix, but at least it's happening in the offseason. When it all blows over, getting back to competitive action will help refocus Nix and Payton.

Breathe, Broncos Country. There's nothing to see here. The productive collaboration between Nix and Payton will continue apace once the young quarterback gets back on the field and the focus turns to helping the Broncos climb higher in 2026.

