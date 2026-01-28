Denver Broncos CEO Greg Penner said Wednesday that the organization has "zero concern" over the long-term outlook of starting quarterback Bo Nix, who recently underwent corrective ankle surgery and is expected to be sidelined until spring minicamps.

“[I have] zero concern. His surgery was a straightforward surgery that went very well, absolutely no issues there or concerns going forward," Penner told the media in his end-of-season press conference.

Nix suffered a broken ankle bone toward the end of Denver's Divisional Round victory over the Buffalo Bills, causing him to miss last Sunday's AFC Championship. He went under the knife in Alabama prior to the game and is anticipated to make a full recovery this offseason.

Leading the club to its first division title and No. 1 seed since 2015, Nix finished the regular season with 3,931 passing yards, 25 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions, adding another five scores on the ground. The former 12th overall pick then accounted for three touchdowns amid the Broncos' 33-30 overtime conquest of Buffalo.

"I thought he had, as a second-year quarterback, a fantastic season," Penner said. "He won 15 games for us. He showed his mettle in the fourth quarter a lot of times, bringing us back. He would say the same thing. It’s only his second year in the league, and he has room to grow. Fortunately, Bo has a terrific approach to studying and working. He loves the game. I look forward to watching his continued improvement over the coming years.”

With Nix's health projecting favorably moving forward, the Broncos can now allocate their resources to building the proverbial nest around QB1, finally free from the constraints of the Russell Wilson contract. The 2026 shopping list should include new weaponry, including but not limited to wide receiver, running back, and tight end help — and Penner seems willing to oblige.

"In terms of free agency, I always look at it as… I get a little worried about just the pure phrase of ‘aggressive,’ because you can be aggressive, but you want to do it in a smart way," he hedged. "So again, we’ll be willing to spend if we see something that, we see a player that we think is going to add a lot of value here. We’ll definitely take an aggressive approach, but we’re also not just going to bring in somebody that’s not right for this locker room. There’ll be a lot of factors that we consider. I’d say we’ll be opportunistically aggressive.”

Oct 12, 2025; Tottenham, United Kingdom; Denver Broncos co-owner Greg Penner on the sideline before playing against the New York Jets during an NFL International Series game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Bo's Doing "Well" After Surgery

Or as well as can be, anyway, after being forced to watch his backup fail to deliver in the biggest game of the year. Regardless, Nix — according to head coach Sean Payton — has been spotted wheeling around the facility, officially on the road to recovery.

Nix is slated to miss roughly 12 weeks rehabbing his ankle, the first four of which require him not to put any weight on it. His target return date will likely be around May minicamp, provided there are no setbacks or complications.

“He's doing well," Payton told reporters Tuesday. "He literally was just above us here. I asked him, ‘What were you doing, trying to get your scooter laps in?’ So he's got ‘X’ amount of time on the scooter, then it goes to the crutches, then it goes to the walking boot, then it... So there's a process. You have to know him. He’s fidgety to begin with. He might have been just getting his scooter laps in, but he was up there in an area where he never would be in department- wise. I think he's handling it like a pro. Man, I'm sure there's disappointment for him to have to watch. For any of our players that get injured, and that are removed for a game or more than one game, I can think of [ILB] Alex [Singleton] with his cancer. I think of a number of guys. [LB] Dre Greenlaw, having to sit. That’s difficult."