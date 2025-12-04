Sean Payton Reveals Why Broncos Added 'Talented' WR

Considering their performance over the last two games, many fans were left wondering Tuesday why the Denver Broncos elected to sign wide receiver Elijah Moore rather than an experienced running back, a position in dire straits following the loss of leading rusher J.K. Dobbins.

To head coach Sean Payton, who made the decision, it was all but a no-brainer.

“We had some exposure to him, some experience with some guys on our staff," Payton explained to reporters on Wednesday. "You’re always paying attention to that wire and if someone comes across it that you feel like either can help now or maybe in the future. I think it was more of us looking at a talented player.”

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

The 34th overall pick of the 2021 NFL draft, Moore spent his first two seasons with the Cleveland Browns before a two-year stint with the New York Jets and, most recently, a nine-game stop with the Buffalo Bills, who released him in November.

The 5-foot-10, 178-pound wideout has totaled 209 receptions for 2,274 yards and nine receiving touchdowns across 70 career appearances, adding two rushing scores.

A slot merchant who drew pre-draft comparisons to Antonio Brown, Moore isn't likely to immediately threaten the likes of Marvin Mims, Troy Franklin, or Pat Bryant for playing time behind locked-in WR1 Courtland Sutton.

But the former consensus All-American, who doesn't even turn 26 until March, certainly makes for an intriguing stash on the practice squad as the 10-2 Broncos head into the final leg of the regular season.

Nov 2, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Elijah Moore (18) catches a pass during the third quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Bo Discusses Moore's Arrival

As mentioned, Moore was a collegiate standout at Ole Miss from 2018-2020, where he earned first-team All-SEC honors and took home the Conerly Trophy (given to the best player in the state of Mississippi) in addition to the All-American selection.

Given their shared SEC roots, Broncos quarterback Bo Nix — who attended Auburn before transferring to Oregon — revealed that he's already chopped it up with his newest pass-catcher, whom he's happy has landed in the Mile High City.

“I asked him, ‘See which years he was there,’ because we had some good battles with Ole Miss," Nix said Wednesday. "It adds some depth to our room. Obviously he’s been a really good player at places that he’s been, so it adds some depth for this run we’re about to go on.”