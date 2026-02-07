Eagles LB Reveals Interest in Joining Broncos in Free Agency

An impending unrestricted free agent, Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean entertained the possibility of signing with the Denver Broncos later this offseason.

Dean "made clear" that he'd prefer to remain in Philadelphia, but he likes "watching the Broncos' defense" and would have interest in joining Vance Joseph's unit.

“Yeah, if everything checks out … for sure," he told the Denver Post's Luca Evans at the pre-Super Bowl 60 festivities on Friday.

A 2022 third-round pick and Butkus Award winner at Georgia, Dean has registered 226 combined tackles (141 solo), 19 tackles for loss, 13 quarterback hits, 7.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, and one interception across 47 career games with the Eagles, including 27 starts.

Dean hasn't completed a full season since his rookie campaign due to various injuries. Still, ESPN's Matt Bowen ranked him as the 48th-best overall free agent and the fourth-best (potentially) available linebacker in 2026.

“Dean bounced back from a knee injury in the 2024 playoffs to produce 4 sacks, 2 forced fumbles and 55 total tackles in 10 games in 2025,” Bowen wrote last month. “He’s the best blitzing linebacker in the league, arriving angry versus running backs in pass protection. And he has the pursuit speed to track the ball on the edges.”

The Broncos have one ILB (Dre Greenlaw) under contract for next season, while fellow starter Alex Singleton and key backup Justin Strnad are scheduled to hit the open market. Strnad recently intimated that he'd be less inclined to re-sign with the team absent a starting job.

"I mean, to be honest, I don’t think I would be back here if it’s not in a starter role", he said in January.

Preference is to Stay Put

Dean reiterated in a separate interview on Radio Row that his primary inclination is to stay put with the reigning Super Bowl champs. Whether that interest is mutual, however, is still yet to be determined ahead of the March start to free agency.

“I want to stay,” Dean told PHLY Sports. “I want to stay. But real conversations have been had. More real conversations I want will be had the closer we get into free agency. But I want to stay. And I appreciate everybody.”

Spotrac.com calculates Dean's market value around $31 million across a standard four-year contract.