Eagles OL Coach Jeff Stoutland, Two-Time Super Bowl Champion, Announces Departure

For over a decade, the Eagles’ offensive line play has been the class of the NFL thanks in part to the efforts of one man—offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland.

In 2026, that will no longer be the case. Stoutland is leaving Philadelphia after 13 years, he announced on social media Wednesday afternoon.

“I’ve decided my time coaching with the Eagles has come to an end,” Stoutland wrote. “The past 13 years have been the great privilege of my coaching career. I didn’t just work here, I became one of you.”

Stoutland, 63, joined the Eagles’ staff in 2013 after winning two national titles in two years with Alabama. He immediately revamped Philadelphia’s line play, helping players like tackle Lane Johnson and center Jason Kelce (who profusely thanked Stoutland in his own post) become perennial All-Pro selections.

Eagles release statement on Jeff Stoutland’s departure

The Eagles published a statement on Stoutland’s departure, thanking the coach for the lasting impact he made on the franchise (via Brooks Kubena of The Athletic):

"The Philadelphia Eagles thank Jeff Stoutland for his legendary contributions to the game of football at the college and professional levels. Stout's influence throughout football is immense, having helped countless players reach their true potential, including many who went on to earn All-Pro honors and some who developed into future Hall of Fame talents. His passion for the development of young players set the bar not only for our organization but for the entire National Football League. It is hard to fathom another coach investing more personally and professionally in their players than Jeff Stoutland.

"Our organization is deeply grateful for Stout's contributions to our team over the last I3 seasons. In addition to helping to deliver three Super Bowl trips and two World Championships to the City of Philadelphia, he has been a champion of our community, having given much of his time and effort to the Eagles Autism Foundation and many of our team's philanthropic initiatives. Although he will not be competing with us on game day, he will always be a beloved member of the Eagles family. His impact on this franchise and our community is immeasurable, and it's safe to say he will always be welcome in the City of Brotherly Love."

The Staten Island, N.Y., native won Super Bowls in 2017 and 2024 and helped mastermind the “Tush Push,” the Eagles’ signature play and a thorn in the side of opponents for the better part of the 2020s.

Philadelphia hired Sean Mannion, the Packers’ quarterbacks coach in 2025, as its new offensive coordinator on Thursday. Mannion replaced much-maligned predecessor Kevin Patullo, the eighth offensive coordinator Stoutland worked under in his tenure with the Eagles.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated