Justin Strnad's Clear Demands Are a Wake-Up Call for Broncos

After the disappointing loss to the New England Patriots in the AFC title game, the Denver Broncos soon-to-be free-agent linebacker Justin Strnad made it clear what he's looking for next.

“I mean, to be honest, I don’t think I would be back here if it’s not in a starter role,” Strnad told Luca Evans of The Denver Post .

Two years ago, Strnad hit free agency with only a little starting experience and special teams as his primary area of expertise. He was on the brink of signing a deal with the Carolina Panthers, but a late change of heart led him back to Denver.

Ultimately, that decision proved fruitful, with Strnad developing into a linebacker who can step in and take over in relief of starters like Dre Greenlaw and Alex Singleton when needed. Strnad started 16 games over the past two seasons, emerging in 2025 as a true starting-caliber linebacker.

Strnad's dedication to becoming an every-down kind of player has dovetailed nicely with the impressive coaching and leadership of defensive coordinator Vance Joseph. Over the last two seasons in Denver, the 29-year-old linebacker's ability to perfectly time the blitz has led to the added bonus of 7.5 sacks.

With Joseph's head-coaching opportunities officially dried up , Strnad might be more inclined to stick around. Strnad's recent comments to The Denver Gazette's Chris Tomasson could be interpreted as the messaging of a linebacker who plans on returning to the Broncos. Strnad provided Tomasson with a direct message to Broncos Country.

"Thank you guys for all the support this year," Strnad told Tomasson . "I'm sorry we couldn't get it done (in the loss to the Patriots). We felt like this was our year, but we came up short. Hopefully, a championship will be back here soon."

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Decisions, Decisions

September 7, 2025: Denver Broncos linebacker Alex Singleton (49) and Denver Broncos linebacker Justin Strnad (40) celebrate a sack in the second half of the football game between the Denver Broncos and Tennessee Titans. | Derek Regensburger / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Strnad isn't the only question mark hanging over the Broncos' linebacker corps, as the focus moves to free agency and the financial concerns of negotiating contracts. GM George Paton has a lot on his plate this offseason, as Singleton is also poised to hit unrestricted free agency.

The Strnad/Singleton decisions are complicated by Greenlaw's inability to stay on the field. Those very struggles have led many to wonder whether Greenlaw could be a surprise offseason cut to create cap space, but so far, nothing the Broncos' brass have said points in that direction.

The Broncos may turn toward the NFL draft to find a long-term solution at linebacker. Strnad is a great example of a linebacker the Broncos drafted and developed, a 2020 fifth-round pick. But in an ideal world, Joseph would likely prefer a veteran to be wearing the green dot for next season and someone he knows and trusts.

Broncos head coach Sean Payton and Joseph are likely reluctant to change things up too much on the defensive side of the ball. Denver could very well take the 'if it ain't broke, don't fix it' approach this offseason, which would mean cutting deals with Strnad and Singleton, and perhaps even re-signing defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers.

Dramatically rebuilding a position is never something a team wants to do without good reason and a lot of forethought. And that's exactly what the Broncos would be doing if they let Strnad and Singleton walk in free agency.

That said, the Broncos' focus this offseason is expected revolve around giving quarterback Bo Nix more weapons to help him continue to flourish in Year 3. That doesn't mean they're going to neglect the defense, though.

The Takeaway

Giving Strnad the long-term deal he's looking for might serve the team's interests, but unless the Broncos are offering a guaranteed starting job along with a contract that meets his demands, he's likely to take his talents elsewhere. With Singleton, also a team captain, entering his age-33 season, the Broncos may have to decide between him and Strnad, because one starting job has already been earmarked by Greenlaw, so long as he's on the roster.

If the Broncos err, it should be on the side of youth and upside. Singleton hit his ceiling a long time ago, and at his age, he isn't long for the NFL world. Strnad, meanwhile, is still in his prime.

Expect the Broncos to act accordingly.

More On SI Broncos Offseason Coverage