One Edge Defender Target for Broncos in Each Round of the Draft
In this story:
The Denver Broncos don’t need another edge rusher, and with their restructure of Jonathon Cooper's contract, they won’t have an opening for a starter. However, Jonah Elliss and Dondrea Tillman are both viable trade candidates, which could create more playing time for Que Robinson or a new addition.
Edge rushers are one position where you can’t have too many, so if a player falls in the draft, you take him, especially when you factor in the contract situation, as the Broncos have to do going forward. Elliss has two years left on his rookie contract, while Tillman offers the best value because he is on an exclusive-rights tender.
Even if the Broncos don’t draft an edge rusher, there is still a good chance they trade one of their three edge rushers due to a log-jam at the position. If they do draft one in the first five rounds, a trade would almost be a certainty.
And even though the Broncos don't have a first- or a third-rounder, we're going to cover those rounds in the interest of being thorough. So, with that said, let’s look at an edge rusher option per round for the Broncos.
Round 1 Option: T.J. Parker | Clemson
Entering the 2025 season, Parker was not meeting expectations, but he took a major step forward. As an ascending player, a lot of teams will look at the potential of building off it, but some will still worry about it being a flash in the pan.
If it isn’t a flash in the pan, he can be a good starter in the NFL, but at the very least, he should end up a good third rusher.
Parker has a good range of moves in his arsenal, but his long arms are his bread and butter, and he's technically sound. He sets a good edge as a run defender and can disengage from blocks to make a play.
When he doesn’t land first, Parker can get driven back in the run game, and there is a lack of counters to his arsenal.
Round 2 Option: Gabe Jacas | Illinois
Jacas is a sleeper in this edge class, even as a projected second-round pick. He has a great build and excellent play strength. His run defense is good quality, and his pass rush, while it isn’t flashy, wears down blockers as the game goes on with a relentless motor and strength.
Jacas isn’t a pass rusher who will win with speed and burst, but he can drive through and set up his thin but well-developed set of pass rush moves. The lack of quickness does hurt his ability to hit counters consistently, though there aren't many counter moves in his arsenal anyway.
Round 3 Option: Joshua Josephs | Tennessee
Josephs has a rare length for a pass rusher who can disrupt throwing lanes, even when he isn’t able to get home as a pass rusher. There are serious doubts about his build and ability to hold up against the run in the NFL, but he can be an extremely capable pass-rush specialist.
Despite being thinner with his build, Josephs is also a tight-hipped edge rusher, and doesn’t play with the best bend or change of direction ability. He is quick and explosive, but he doesn’t play with a body in unison that can keep him from being more than a depth piece if it isn’t corrected.
Round 4 Option: Keyron Crawford | Auburn
Crawford has a lot of untapped potential, and the flashes are extremely enticing, as teams could use his skill set in a variety of ways. With the team using blitzing linebackers who can move around, he has a pathway onto the field as a rookie as he develops into a full-time edge player, and he has the athleticism to be an instant contributor on special teams.
Crawford is a project as an edge player, as he still needs to learn the techniques and develop his pass-rush arsenal. He is an ascending player who got into football late, and it is very obvious when you watch him. Teams will bet on his growth from 2024 to 2025 as a sign that he is reaching his potential.
Round 5 Option: Nadame Tucker | Western Michigan
Tucker is an older prospect who will likely be a special-teams player and pass-rush specialist in the NFL, capable of lining up in multiple spots and generating pressure. What helps is projection, which allows teams to line him up in multiple spots and see solid coverage in limited reps.
There will need to be work to develop the counters to improve Tucker's chances of hitting, even as a depth rusher. The hand-and-punch technique will also need to be developed to help him at the NFL level keep blockers off his frame and even disengage from them.
Round 6 Option: Tyreak Sapp | Florida
Sapp is a thickly built power edge who can, in certain situations, drop into a 5-technique and get some work as a pass rusher. When working on the edge, he has the power to set the edge, but may lack the quickness to be a major threat as a pass rusher.
Sapp's best path into the NFL may actually be bulking up about 10-15 pounds, where there is some room on the frame for it, and working as a 5-technique full-time, where he does have enough quickness to work as a pass rusher, and his technique can still hold up as a run defender.
Round 7 Option: Logan Fano | Utah
Fano has the size and traits to play in a two or three-point stance, and he plays with a tenacity and fire that isn’t matched by many. He doesn’t have those special traits, but sometimes the heart and fire can overcome it; it can be difficult, though, especially given his history of multiple ACL tears.
There is no stopping Fano, and his motor is running hot all game. With his conditioning, he plays as hard on the last snap as he does on the first snap.
Without the special traits, Fano may not be more than a depth player and special teams contributor, but he is the type of guy that teams draft to see if he can become even more.
Sign up for our free Denver Broncos On SI newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Erick Trickel is the Senior Draft Analyst for Mile High Huddle, has covered the Denver Broncos, NFL, and NFL Draft for the site since 2014.Follow ErickTrickel