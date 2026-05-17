Nik Bonitto Explains Why Jonah Elliss Fits Broncos’ New Plan

Out of the fire and into the frying pan.

After working to master the finer nuances of being an outside linebacker, the Denver Broncos are moving Jonah Elliss to the inside . It may not be a full-time position switch, but Elliss is going to be taking some snaps at inside linebacker this year.

This comes after two years as an outside linebacker, serving as depth behind the All-Pro Nik Bonitto and Jonathon Cooper. Elliss notched five sacks as a rookie in 2024, and while that number dipped to 2.5 sacks in Year 2, it was partly due to the injury bug. Elliss missed four games last season and wasn't at 100% in a few others.

That's not why the Broncos are moving Elliss inside, though. Bonitto has been a vocal supporter of Elliss and his move to the inside, and he recently explained why he's so confident that his teammate will succeed.

"If people actually watch the game, they'll see, like, a lot of the times, like on third downs, he was lined up at inside 'backer already," Bonitto said of Elliss last week via The Denver Post 's Luca Evans . "And we have multiple packages for him. He is one of our best cover players when we drop into coverage. And even in those packages, the stuff he can do, with dropping, rushing on the running back, I mean, he provides so much versatility."

Bonitto acknowledges that Elliss now has a lot to learn in becoming an ace inside linebacker. However, Bonitto said that Elliss is actually one of the Broncos' most talented players.

"Obviously, he still has kind of a way to grow when it comes to learning the position, but I have no doubts about his talent, man," Bonitto said of Elliss. "He's one of the most talented guys on the team."

Depth Factors

Denver Broncos linebacker Jonah Elliss (52) looks to make a playing the second half of the AFC Divisional Round playoff football game vs. the Buffalo Bills. | Derek Regensburger / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Another reason the Broncos are making this decision is due to the relative depth — or lack thereof — at inside and outside linebacker. After releasing Dre Greenlaw in March , the Broncos faced a sudden dearth of proven talent at inside linebacker.

At outside linebacker, the Broncos had Elliss, Dondrea Tillman, and 2025 fourth-rounder Que Robinson, all of whom found ways to make plays when their number was called last season. Tillman has been especially impactful, not only as a pass rusher, but also as a ballhawk.

Tillman has nine sacks since joining the Broncos as an undrafted rookie in 2024. Last season, he co-led the team with two interceptions, both of which he returned for some big chunk yardage, rumbling out there as if he were a guy who's been playing tight end his whole life.

Robinson didn't see the field much in 2025, playing behind Elliss and Tillman, but Jonah's injury issues forced the Broncos' hand, and the rookie played well. Robinson's play in limited action didn't escape Bonitto's attention.

"He's earned that step-up in his role," Bonitto said of Robinson, via Evans. "The times that he did play last year, he made an impact and made plays. He kind of just did his due and kept working. I'm excited for the opportunity for him."

Add Drew Sanders to the outside linebacker mix, and the Broncos have plenty of depth at the position. At linebacker, it's not so well defined.

ILB is Up For Grabs

The Broncos have guys beyond starters Alex Singleton and Justin Strnad, but none of them have proven NFL production at inside linebacker, including Elliss. The Broncos added Red Murdock with the last pick in April's draft, and signed Texas A&M's Taurean York as a priority free agent.

Those two will step in and push the middle of the depth chart, which is populated by three former undrafted linebackers: Karene Reid, Levelle Bailey, and Jordan Turner. If we earmark the third linebacker spot for Elliss, that leaves one for-sure roster opening that Murdock, York, Reid, Bailey, and Turner will be competing for.

The Takeaway

Inside linebacker will feature a fierce battle this summer, but the funnest thing to watch will be Elliss getting acclimated to his new digs in the middle of the Broncos' defense, instead of on the edge. He is extremely talented and explosive, as Bonitto said, and the Broncos could use those kind of traits inside.

And don't forget: the third linebacker on the depth chart sees a lot of action in Denver, so if Elliss takes to his new position as quickly as Bonitto believes he will, Broncos fans can still expect to see him out there on defense in 2026, even without an injury to one of the starters.

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