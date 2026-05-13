Broncos UDFA Emerging as Sleeper Threat to Veterans

The Denver Broncos have 13 undrafted rookies competing to make the 53-man roster this year, along with seven draft picks. With how deep the Broncos are, though, these undrafted rookies will have a tough time even making the 16-man practice squad.

However, the Broncos do have a rich undrafted history dating back decades. In 21 of the past 22 seasons, an undrafted rookie has made the 53-man roster out of training camp.

Is there anyone in this year's crop of undrafted signings who can stretch it to 22? NFL Draft On SI 's Justin Melo believes that former Texas A&M linebacker Taurean York could at least "quietly push" a few Broncos veterans.

"The Denver Broncos entered the NFL Draft needing upgrades at linebacker, but didn't end up drafting one until making Red Murdock this year's Mr. Irrelevant. The Broncos doubled down at the position by signing Taurean York in undrafted free agency. York started 39 career games in the SEC and he led the Aggies in tackles in consecutive seasons. Drew Sanders, a 2023 third-round pick, has been an injury prone underperformer while going through position changes," Melo wrote.

Murdock Over York

The Broncos really liked York as a draftable player, but ultimately opted to take Murdock with the last pick in the entire draft. There were several reasons, but the main one is that the team felt it would have a harder time competing for Murdock in the priority free-agent market after the draft than it would with York.

That's not to say there wasn't demand for York, but the Broncos prioritized Murdock. Murdock's claim to fame is that he's the FBS's all-time leader in forced fumbles , with 17 for his career, breaking Khalil Mack's long-held mark. Coincidentally, both Murdock and Mack share Buffalo as their alma mater.

The truth is, though, while Murdock has the benefit of a modest draft pedigree, both he and York face a stiff, uphill battle to make this roster. However, as Sean Payton said last weekend during rookie minicamp, it doesn't matter how a player ended up in Denver (draft or free agency); once they're a Bronco, everyone has the same opportunity to separate themselves in the competition.

Lay of the ILB Land

Denver Broncos linebacker Karene Reid (47) celebrates intercepting the football with Levelle Bailey (56) against the San Francisco 49ers. | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

What Melo may not have realized is that the Broncos are moving Sanders back to outside linebacker this summer. On one hand, you might think that will make it easier for York to crack the roster. On the other, Jonah Elliss is moving from outside to inside linebacker, adding another incumbent for the rookies to compete with.

It's unclear whether Elliss will be taking all of his snaps exclusively at inside linebacker. He had some injury challenges last season, but since arriving as a 2024 third-round pick, he's been a consistent pass-rushing force in the Broncos' rotation, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see him still utilized on the edge somehow.

At the same time, the Broncos have to decide how much they want to put on Elliss's plate entering Year 3. A jack of all linebacker trades is at risk of being a master of none, and the same holds true for Sanders on the outside.

Beyond Elliss and Sanders, the Broncos have three other incumbent linebackers York and Murdock will be competing with, all of whom are former undrafted players themselves: Levelle Bailey, Karene Reid, and Jordan Turner. Reid went undrafted last year, making the Broncos' roster as the fourth linebacker, though he only saw the field on special teams.

Bailey made the 53-man roster in 2024, though Reid took his spot the following year because of his special teams acumen. Turner, undrafted last year, is a prototypical stack linebacker who excels at taking on and shedding blocks to get to the ball carrier.

Meanwhile, York is a 5-foot-10, 226-pound linebacker who looks like a big safety out there. Because of his size, he can easily get caught on blocks and taken out of the play, so if he wants to stick around Denver, he'll have to take to his NFL coaching quickly and prove he can overcome his size.

In a 4-3 defense, York might have a better shot as a WILL linebacker, playing on the weak side of the formation where he'd often be in space. The Broncos run a 3-4, though, which requires their off-ball linebackers to often take on blocks and shed them.

The Takeaway

York certainly has the heart and the football IQ. The Broncos like his make-up, but he's got some limitations to his game. For every London Fletcher or Zach Thomas success story, there are hundreds of sub-6-foot linebackers who fail to make it in the NFL.

You've heard the old saying, "It's not the size of the dog in the fight; it's the size of the fight in the dog." York certainly has fight in him, but time will tell whether he'll be able to truly pressure any of the young incumbent linebackers on the Broncos' roster.

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