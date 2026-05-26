One Big Question Each Broncos 2026 Draft Pick Must Answer

The Denver Broncos made seven selections in the 2026 NFL draft after trading up and down the board. Every Broncos draft pick has some questions about their game, but one stands out in each case.

After examining the 2023 , 2024 , and 2025 draft classes, today, we're going to look at the big question for each 2026 draft pick and do our best to sketch out the possible answers.

Tyler Onyedim | IDL

Texas A&M defensive lineman Tyler Onyedim (11) reacts vs. the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. | John Mersits / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Can the Broncos make six active defensive linemen work on gameday?

Last season, the Broncos rarely had six defensive linemen active; even when Malcolm Roach started the season on injured reserve, they only dressed five on gameday. There are many variables at play, but with the pieces the Broncos have, they will need to find a way to keep six defensive linemen active this year.

Sai’vion Jones could help replace John Franklin-Myers as a pass rusher, but he is too much of a concern against the run, and that is where a rotation with Onyedim can work. However, Eyioma Uwazurike is also a capable player and the unit's biggest player, so he'll need to be active.

Perhaps an outside linebacker, safety, or inside linebacker gets shorted slightly for the Broncos to keep that sixth defensive lineman active.

Jonah Coleman | RB

Washington Huskies running back Jonah Coleman (1) scores during the game vs. the Illinois Fighting Illini. | Tom Jones / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Can the Broncos properly balance three running backs?

We have an article that covers this in depth that you should check out . To put it simply, it's difficult for teams to balance a three-running-back attack, especially with two viable pass-down options.

Denver will have to figure that out to maximize this new-look running-back room, provided the players stay healthy.

Kage Casey | OL

Boise State Broncos offensive lineman Kage Casey (77) looks on against the South Florida Bulls. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Can he develop into a starter at left guard by 2027?

Ideally, the Broncos don’t see Casey much this season because the starting offensive line stays healthy, and the rookie is a backup who will likely provide relief at left tackle and left guard.

Casey's focus this year is on developing into that potential starter in 2027, when the Broncos are facing an opening at left guard after Ben Powers’s contract voids.

Justin Joly | TE

North Carolina State Wolfpack tight end Justin Joly (7) catches the ball for a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Panthers. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Is there more to his game besides receiving ability?

Joly is a capable receiving threat at the position, but the Broncos showed last year with how they used Evan Engram that they need blocking ability from their tight ends as well.

Blocking is the biggest question with Joly, as he doesn’t currently have the size, strength, or technique, though the willingness is there.

Miles Scott | S

Illinois Fighting Illini defensive back Miles Scott (10) during the first half at Memorial Stadium. | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

With three years at safety, can he make strides to be a role player in 2027?

Scott was recruited to Illinois as a wide receiver in the same group as Pat Bryant. In the spring of 2023, Illinois moved Scott to safety, and he started that fall.

He caught on quickly, but there are still many moments on tape where you can see that he's still learning to be a safety. The Broncos have a few free agents at the position after this season, so they need Scott to develop to at least provide a depth option in 2027.

Dallen Bentley | TE

Utah Utes tight end Dallen Bentley (88) reacts after making a touchdown catch against the Baylor Bears. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

While he has the size to be a blocker, can he grow in the weight room and with his technique to be a true in-line tight end in the future?

Bentley has the size of a blocking tight end, but his strength and technique are questionable at best. He will need to spend time in the weight room to get stronger and pay extra close attention to the coaching as they teach up blocking.

It would be great if Bentley could develop into a strong blocker, as it could give the Broncos a true in-line tight end option as early as 2027 behind Adam Trautman.

Red Murdock | LB

Missouri Tigers running back Marcus Carroll (9) runs the ball as Buffalo Bulls linebacker Red Murdock (2) attempts the tackle. | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Can he develop in coverage to be a potential starter at linebacker?

Khalil Murdock, nicknamed 'Red' because of his red hair and freckles, is a takeaway machine after forcing 17 fumbles in three seasons. He was a coveted linebacker, but an ankle injury sidelined him through the draft process, and there were a lot of unknowns.

However, aside from the ankle, there were many questions about Murdock's play in coverage. If he can show up well in camp, he'll have a chance to make the Broncos' roster and even be a starter down the road.

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